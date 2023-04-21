2023 NBA Mock Draft: Prospects Facing Major Fall Down Draft Boards

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Prospects Facing Major Fall Down Draft BoardsApril 21, 2023
The NBA offseason is here for 14 of the league's 30 teams.
The coming weeks will send the other 16 into offseason mode.
If clubs haven't jumped head-first into draft mode, they'll get there soon.
That makes this the perfect time to build a fresh mock first round, then we'll spotlight two prospects who could fall further than most would think.
Mock First Round
1. Detroit Pistons: Victor Wembanyama, PF/C, Metropolitans 92
2. Houston Rockets: Scoot Henderson, PG, G League Ignite
3. San Antonio Spurs: Amen Thompson, PG/SG, Overtime Elite
4. Charlotte Hornets: Brandon Miller, SF, Alabama
5. Portland Trail Blazers: Cam Whitmore, SF, Villanova
6. Orlando Magic: Anthony Black, PG/SG, Arkansas
7. Indiana Pacers: Jarace Walker, PF/C, Houston
8. Washington Wizards: Ausar Thompson, SG/SF, Overtime Elite
9. Utah Jazz: Gradey Dick, SF, Kansas
10. Dallas Mavericks: Taylor Hendricks, PF, Central Florida
11. Orlando Magic (via CHI): Cason Wallace, PG, Kentucky
12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Nick Smith Jr., SG, Arkansas
13. Toronto Raptors: Keyonte George, SG, Baylor
14. New Orleans Pelicans: Jordan Hawkins, SG, Connecticut
15. Atlanta Hawks: Jett Howard, SF, Michigan
16. Utah Jazz (via MIN): Dariq Whitehead, SG/SF, Duke
17. Los Angeles Lakers: Kris Murray, PF, Iowa
18. Miami Heat: Kobe Bufkin, PG/SG, Michigan
19. Golden State Warriors: Colby Jones, PG/SG, Xavier
20. Houston Rockets (via LAC): Dereck Lively II, C, Duke
21. Brooklyn Nets (via PHX): Jalen Hood-Scifino, PG/SG, Indiana
22. Brooklyn Nets: Maxwell Lewis, SG/SF, Pepperdine
23. Portland Trail Blazers (via NY): GG Jackson, PF, South Carolina
24. Sacramento Kings: Brice Sensabaugh, SG, Ohio State
25. Memphis Grizzlies: Rayan Rupert, SG/SF, New Zealand Breakers
26. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Leonard Miller, SF, G League Ignite
27. Charlotte Hornets (via DEN): Bilal Coulibaly, SF, Metropolitans 92
28. Utah Jazz (via PHI): Terquavion Smith, SG, North Carolina State
29. Indiana Pacers (via BOS): Brandin Podziemski, PG/SG, Santa Clara
30. LA Clippers (via MIL): Jaime Jaquez Jr., SF/PF, UCLA
Keyonte George, SG, Baylor
It's possible Keyonte George will go into pre-draft workouts, flash dizzying handles and a silky soft shooting touch and launch his way even higher up in the lottery.
But for someone billed as a dynamic shot-maker, George didn't exactly do a ton of shot-making at Baylor.
He ended his one-and-done run with a 37.6 field-goal percentage. He only made 33.8 percent of his threes and 42.4 percent of his twos. In his final four outings, he averaged more shots (9.8) than points (8.5) while posting an awful 23.1/19.2/68.8 shooting slash.
Some of these percentages could alarm teams, particularly when shot-making is such a big part of his profile. He isn't super explosive, didn't provide a lot of playmaking (2.8 assists against 2.9 turnovers) and could be targeted on defense as a 6'4", 185-pounder who won't exclusively play point guard.
GG Jackson, PF, South Carolina
A lot of NBA teams draft with long-term futures in mind, so they may not hold the raw state of GG Jackson's game against him too much. He'll be the youngest player in the league when he gets there, so time is certainly on his side.
Still, he raised enough red flags during his lone season at South Carolina to wonder whether the juice will ever be worth the squeeze. While The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor praised Jackson for plenty in his scouting report, the weaknesses section is alarming. O'Connor spotlighted shot selection, a shaky free-throw percentage, erratic passing and a lack of length and heft to play stints as a small-ball 5.
If Jackson is taking questionable shots and might not be a great shooter to begin with—while not adding value as a playmaker and only playable on the perimeter—what exactly is the appeal? It's certainly noting what he did at South Carolina, where he had a 38.4/32.4/67.7 shooting slash, 86 turnovers against 27 assists and unimpressive film on defense.
Length aside, he has great physical gifts, and he plays hard. Add in his youth, and someone will take a flier. But his lack of polish could be glaring in workouts and potentially scare off would-be suitors.