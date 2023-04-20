Dexter Lawrence, Giants Have Had 'Good Conversations' on Contract, GM Schoen Says

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen struck a positive tone when discussing negotiations over a long-term extension with Dexter Lawrence.

Schoen told reporters he has maintained "good conversations" with representatives for the defensive lineman.

Lawrence has one year remaining on his rookie contract and will make $12.4 million in 2023. He's fresh off the best season of his NFL career, finishing with 68 tackles and 7.5 sacks and receiving his first Pro Bowl nod. That put him in line for a significant raise, or at least a new multiyear contract that provided him with long-term security.

At the NFL Scouting Combine in February, Schoen said he was hopeful of keeping the 2019 first-round pick in New York "for a long time."

The defensive lineman market has evolved quite a bit since then, though.

Jeffery Simmons signed a four-year, $94 million extension with the Tennessee Titans. Daron Payne got a four-year, $90 million extension from the Washington Commanders. Javon Hargrave signed with the San Francisco 49ers as a free agent and netted $84 million over four years.

Quinnen Williams, another member of the 2019 draft class, is looking to get a new contract from the New York Jets as well, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. He could further disrupt the market if he signs one before Lawrence and the Giants strike a deal.

Even if that doesn't happen, the going rate for an elite defensive tackle is $20 million-plus now.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported Lawrence was going to miss the start of the Giants' voluntary offseason program "because of a contract disagreement." Raanan added the G-Men "don't seem overly concerned at this point that the absences of [running back Saquon] Barkley and Lawrence will have a negative effect on the locker room."

Schoen's tone certainly wasn't panicked, either.

The first real test will come if Lawrence continues to keep his distance once training camp begins.