Ring of Honor Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and ROH Highlights from April 20April 20, 2023
Ring of Honor Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and ROH Highlights from April 20
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of Ring of Honor Wrestling on April 20.
This week was another episode that was taped alongside AEW Dynamite, so you will still see the similar sets and a bigger crowd than the usual ROH tapings in a studio.
Thursday's show featured a lot of action, but the two biggest matches on the card were related to the men's TV and women's world titles.
Samoa Joe put the ROH Television Championship on the line against Colt Cabane, and Athena faced Heather Reckless in a proving ground match.
Let's take a look at everything that went down during Thursday's episode.
The Kingdom vs. Action Andretti and Darius Martin
- It was cool how the chiron billed him as "Top Flight's Darius Martin" instead of just showing his name
- The way Darius bridged out of a pin seemed far less effective than a regular kickout.
- Andretti has a perfect textbook moonsault. Now he needs to put something on it to make it his own.
Darius Martin teamed up with Action Andretti to take on the two men who are taking credit for Dante Martin's injury, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett.
Taven cornered Martin and pounded on him until Bennett could make the tag. The Kingdom did a good job isolating Darius from his partner with double-team moves and quick tags.
They spent a long time in the driver's seat before Darius was able to tag in Andretti. The young man had a few good spots before Taven and Bennett took over again.
A lot of ROH matches that go more than two minutes tend to be down the middle with the offense, but this bout seemed designed to make The Kingdom look like one of the most dominant teams in the company. The high-flyers had some good moments, but they only had control for a fraction of the match.
This was a decent performance from all four guys, but the thing that was especially nice to see was how well Darius and Andretti meshed together. They have similar styles, so they complement each other.
Thanks to a distraction from Maria, Taven and Bennett were able to hit the Proton Pack for the win.
Winners: The Kingdom
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations
Willow Nightingale vs. Robyn Renegade
- Caprice Coleman and Ian Riccaboni marking out for Willow will never get old.
- Willow's double-handed chop almost missed its mark, which is odd because it seems like such an easy move to do from two feet away.
- Robyn hit a chop that had some snap to it. So did the slap across the face she hit a moment later.
Robyn Renegade and Willow Nightingale met for a singles match this week. They started with a basic lockup before Nightingale knocked her down with a shoulder tackle.
The Renegades have been making more and more appearances in AEW and ROH recently, and this week, Robyn got a real entrance instead of just magically showing up in the ring.
Robyn made the mistake of slapping Willow in the face and paid for it when the powerhouse started firing back with some shots of her own.
Robyn kicked out of a big spinebuster and traded places with her sister, Charlette. The ref knew what happened but the distraction was long enough to allow Robyn to hit a superkick. Willow still managed to get the win by countering a pinning combination.
The Renegades attacked her after the match and took her out with a modified Hart Attack. This bout was a little on the short side, but nothing we saw was bad. As always Willow stands out anytime she performs on a show.
Winner: Willow Nightingale
Grade: C
Notable Moments and Observations
Lance Archer vs. Jah-C, Brian Cage vs. Joey Jett
- Archer isn't even the biggest guy in ROH, but the way he carries himself makes him one of the most intimidating. You can't fake the kind of tough-guy persona he has.
- Prince Nana does a great job of being a presence at ringside without distracting from what is happening in the ring.
- Jett has great athleticism and a good look. He might not be a top star for ROH or AEW, but he can be a decent hand.
Lance Archer was scheduled to face Jah-C but he made his entrance having already starting attacking his opponent. He beat Jah-C all the way to the ring.
Archer refused to adhere to the Code of Honor. Jah-C was able to get in a couple of strikes before Archer absolutely obliterated him to score an easy win. We've seen entrances longer than this.
Winner: Lance Archer
Grade: Incomplete
Brian Cage fully adhered to the code of honor when he shook Joey Jett's hand before their match. In fact, he seemed so confident that he didn't even have to act like a heel.
This ended up being more than just a glorified squash match. Jett even had a chance to hit a couple of nice moves before The Machine started taking him apart.
Cage gave up more offense than expected in a match when he probably should have bulldozed over his opponent, but seeing a competitive fight is never going to be a bad thing. It might not always make sense, but it will never be unwelcome.
The win went to Cage, but Jett impressed a lot of people with his performance.
Winner: Brian Cage
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations
Athena vs. Heather Reckless
- Reckless has had some appearances on AEW Dark and Elevation. She has a lot of potential and a good, marketable look.
- An opponent like Reckless is valuable because she gives most opponents a chance to look like a powerhouse.
- The way Reckless braced her head and neck for those powerbombs was smart because Athena was really whipping her at the mat.
A competitor by the name of Heather Reckless had a big chance to prove herself this week when she faced Athena in an ROH women's title proving ground match. If she won, she would have earned a shot at the belt.
Athena had a rare height advantage over her opponent, so she tried to big-time Reckless at first. It backfired and she was forced to roll out of the ring to regroup.
Athena caught Reckless coming off the apron and slammed her into the side of the barricade as hard as she could.
After several powerbombs, Athena scored a submission victory to continue her winning streak. This was exactly what it needed to be. Reckless looked good, but Athena still looked dominant.
Winner: Athena
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations
Lee Johnson and Cole Karter vs. Dark Order
- Why aren't Johnson and Karter involved in the QTV stuff? It's weird that The Factory seems to have just dissolved out of nowhere.
- Reynolds and Silver have some of the best hot tag sequences in all of AEW. They should have had a run with the tag belts, even if it was brief.
- Silver and Reynolds have a great finisher.
The Dark Order was represented this week when Alex Reynolds and John Silver took on Cole Karter and Lee Johnson, formerly of The Factory.
Silver and Johnson started for their teams. They had a nice exchange of clean wrestling maneuvers that gave Silver the upper hand.
Karter and Johnson weren't exactly jobbers in this bout, but the vast majority of the offense belonged to The Dark Order.
Reynolds had to fight out o the corner at one point, but once he brought Silver back in, he was all over their opponents.
This was a solid match that showed how both teams have built up their own chemistry as duos. Silver and Reynolds got the win with a nice double-team combination.
Winners: The Dark Order
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations