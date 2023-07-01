Seth Curry, Mavericks Agree to 2-year Contract; Will Be 3rd Stint in Dallas

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Veteran sharpshooter Seth Curry agreed to a two-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 32-year-old put up 9.2 points and 1.6 assists in 19.9 minutes per game. He was one of the Brooklyn Nets' most consistent three-point threats, averaging 1.5 makes per contest and hitting 40.5 percent of his attempts.

Curry didn't figure to break the bank this offseason, but his shooting prowess will have put him on the radar for plenty of teams with lofty aspirations. With so much emphasis on spacing the floor, the 6'2" guard is an ideal piece on a star-laden roster.

According to NBA.com, he had an effective field-goal percentage of 59.7 on catch-and-shoot opportunities in 2022-23. Nearly half of his shot attempts (49 percent) saw him release the ball in less than two seconds as well.

Curry can also catch fire on a given night. Twice he hit seven three-pointers in a game last year, and he had another two when he knocked down six triples.

As they embarked on their first offseason following the trades of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets were a tough franchise to read. Losing two stars of Durant and Irving's caliber would typically point to a total rebuild, but that's tough for Brooklyn to execute when a lot of its first-round draft capital is controlled by the Houston Rockets.

Even in the best-case scenario, the Nets are a few years away from being a title threat again, and team governor Joe Tsai might want to rein in costs a bit when the team is already due to have a high payroll.

For Curry, chasing the most money meant likely leaving Brooklyn.

Fans will know exactly what to expect from him in Dallas. He has yet to shoot below 40 percent from the perimeter over a full season, and he should have plenty of good years left.

He also spent both the 2016-17 season and 2019-20 campaign with the Mavericks, providing plenty of familiarity.

This is the kind of signing that won't radically transform the Mavs but could look like a nice bargain in due time because Curry is such a high-floor player.