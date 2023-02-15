5 NBA Teams That Could Look Completely Different Next Season

1 of 5

AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

If the Nets aren't married to their team name, maybe they could kick around the idea of becoming the Brooklyn Placeholders.



For all of the star power that has passed through Barclays Center in recent seasons, the latest departures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have left the Nets without cornerstone talents. Nic Claxton looks the part on the defensive end, Ben Simmons played it in a past life, Mikal Bridges sort of resembles it through squinted eyes, and Cam Thomas held the role for three games, but none qualifies as a franchise focal point.

Teams without a focal point typically enter basketball's race to the bottom, but tanking isn't an option in Brooklyn, since the Houston Rockets control the Nets' draft picks for the foreseeable future. Brooklyn's best bet is to wheel-and-deal its way to competitiveness.

The Nets have two 2023 first-rounders to draft or deal, and then they must make decisions on impeding free agents Cameron Johnson (restricted), Seth Curry and Yuta Watanabe. All the while, the front office should be discussing trades involving...well, just about anyone on the roster. Claxton and Bridges are probably keepers, but they'd likely be needed if the Nets sniff out a blockbuster. Discussions about how much Brooklyn would need to incentivize someone to take Simmons off its hands are worth having.

The Nets are a team in transition. It's tough to tell what the future may hold—though their recent run may have soured them on the superteam style—but it doesn't feel like a stretch to suggest that not a lot of their present players will have a part in it. They have a bunch of tradeable talents, and they should soon decide whether to consolidate it into draft capital or the type of marquee players they are suddenly without.

