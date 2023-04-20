Jesús Ferreira's USMNT Fit Under Scrutiny from Fans Despite Goal in Draw vs. Mexico

John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

The United States men's national team earned a 1-1 draw with Mexico on Wednesday night, but the performance as a whole left many fans feeling underwhelmed.

The USMNT mustered just one shot on target, which came from Jesús Ferreira's equalizer in the 81st minute.

For some, however, the goal masked larger issues with the U.S. attack.

It's not necessarily a new problem for the United States, which has struggled to develop international-caliber strikers for a few years. Still, you have to go all the way back to a 3-0 friendly victory over Morocco to find the last time the USMNT scored more than one goal, excluding the two demolitions against a clearly overmatched Grenada.

Ferreira, who started in a No. 10 role behind Brandon Vazquez, wasn't immune from criticism.

It certainly doesn't help that the United States is in a holding pattern with interim coach Anthony Hudson. Nobody can say for sure when a permanent replacement will be hired since U.S. Soccer also needs to find a new sporting director, who presumably will make the final call on the next coach.

The United States doesn't return to action until June 15, when it meets El Tri again in the CONCACAF Nations League. Based on how slowly the coaching search has unfolded, you'd expect Hudson to remain in charge by then.

If that's the case, then it could be another occasion when the USMNT will have to grind out a result.