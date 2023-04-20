X

    Jesús Ferreira's USMNT Fit Under Scrutiny from Fans Despite Goal in Draw vs. Mexico

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 20, 2023

    GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 19: Jesus Ferreira #9 of the United States celebrates scoring against Mexico during the Allstate Continental Clasico at State Farm Stadium on April 19, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images)
    John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

    The United States men's national team earned a 1-1 draw with Mexico on Wednesday night, but the performance as a whole left many fans feeling underwhelmed.

    The USMNT mustered just one shot on target, which came from Jesús Ferreira's equalizer in the 81st minute.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Mexico: hit the post <br><br>Jesus Ferreira: equalizes 16 seconds later <br><br>⚡<br><br>Watch live on TBS or <a href="https://twitter.com/hbomax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hbomax</a> 📺 <a href="https://t.co/2VB8qQRUdm">pic.twitter.com/2VB8qQRUdm</a>

    OptaJack⚽️ @OptaJack

    8 - Jesús Ferreira has scored 8 goals in his first 18 <a href="https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT</a> appearances. Only three players have reached eight goals in fewer appearances in program history:<br><br>8 - Peter Millar<br>8 - Eddie Johnson<br>14 - Willy Roy<br><br>Natural. <a href="https://t.co/XpHiozTeu4">pic.twitter.com/XpHiozTeu4</a>

    For some, however, the goal masked larger issues with the U.S. attack.

    It's not necessarily a new problem for the United States, which has struggled to develop international-caliber strikers for a few years. Still, you have to go all the way back to a 3-0 friendly victory over Morocco to find the last time the USMNT scored more than one goal, excluding the two demolitions against a clearly overmatched Grenada.

    Ferreira, who started in a No. 10 role behind Brandon Vazquez, wasn't immune from criticism.

    OptaJack⚽️ @OptaJack

    2016 - The <a href="https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT</a> failed to attempt a shot in a half of a home match for the first time since being held without a shot in both halves of the 2016 Copa América Centenario semifinal against Argentina. Desert. <a href="https://t.co/HoVaA6VBZ4">pic.twitter.com/HoVaA6VBZ4</a>

    Carlon Carpenter @CarlonCarpenter

    USMNT solutions in build-up v Mexico's very inconsistent + overly reliant on % balls to bypass it - Front 3 able to screen CMs easily, &amp; Acosta dropping out doing little to help fix problems:<br><br>Dropping FBs deeper to lure out WBs &amp; open up spaces inside/around pivot a solution.

    herculez gomez @herculezg

    Tactically and technically a terrible display for both <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ElTri?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ElTri</a>. <br><br>What's worse is it's been tense and too many displays of nervousness. <br><br>I can't recall a more underwhelming game between the two.

    Maximiliano Bretos @MaxBretosSports

    Just for the record, outside of playing Grenada, nobody is scoring goals for USMNT.. <br>A team, B team, B plus... European or MLS.

    Tactical Manager @ManagerTactical

    Thoughts on Jesus Ferreira?<br><br>How many more opportunities should the USMNT 🇺🇸 continue to give him?<br><br>Terrible at the "10" and terrible at the "9" AGAIN.

    Nick Hartman @NickHartman10

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USAvMEX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USAvMEX</a> I'm sorry but every time I see Jesus Ferreira play I am so disappointed that he's in the game. So much breaks down because of him.

    Nick Weinstein @nickweinstein27

    Jesus Ferreira does not and will never impress me

    Curtis Murry ⚽🇺🇸 @Jadentheman1

    Jesus Ferreira can not receive a pass, make a run or give a pass. Terrible at the #10 and the #9. Time to end this experiment.

    Michelle Sánchez @MichelleS_tv

    Jesus Ferreira who was MIA and given a premature 2.4 score for the 🇺🇸<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> ties the game in the 82 minute against 🇲🇽Mexico. A ⚽️clásico never disappoints. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/eltrieng?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#eltrieng</a> <a href="https://t.co/VIeoELEfWK">pic.twitter.com/VIeoELEfWK</a>

    It certainly doesn't help that the United States is in a holding pattern with interim coach Anthony Hudson. Nobody can say for sure when a permanent replacement will be hired since U.S. Soccer also needs to find a new sporting director, who presumably will make the final call on the next coach.

    The United States doesn't return to action until June 15, when it meets El Tri again in the CONCACAF Nations League. Based on how slowly the coaching search has unfolded, you'd expect Hudson to remain in charge by then.

    If that's the case, then it could be another occasion when the USMNT will have to grind out a result.