Jesús Ferreira's USMNT Fit Under Scrutiny from Fans Despite Goal in Draw vs. Mexico

Jesús Ferreira's USMNT Fit Under Scrutiny from Fans Despite Goal in Draw vs. MexicoApril 20, 2023
The United States men's national team earned a 1-1 draw with Mexico on Wednesday night, but the performance as a whole left many fans feeling underwhelmed.
The USMNT mustered just one shot on target, which came from Jesús Ferreira's equalizer in the 81st minute.
OptaJack⚽️ @OptaJack
8 - Jesús Ferreira has scored 8 goals in his first 18 <a href="https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT</a> appearances. Only three players have reached eight goals in fewer appearances in program history:<br><br>8 - Peter Millar<br>8 - Eddie Johnson<br>14 - Willy Roy<br><br>Natural. <a href="https://t.co/XpHiozTeu4">pic.twitter.com/XpHiozTeu4</a>
For some, however, the goal masked larger issues with the U.S. attack.
It's not necessarily a new problem for the United States, which has struggled to develop international-caliber strikers for a few years. Still, you have to go all the way back to a 3-0 friendly victory over Morocco to find the last time the USMNT scored more than one goal, excluding the two demolitions against a clearly overmatched Grenada.
Ferreira, who started in a No. 10 role behind Brandon Vazquez, wasn't immune from criticism.
OptaJack⚽️ @OptaJack
2016 - The <a href="https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT</a> failed to attempt a shot in a half of a home match for the first time since being held without a shot in both halves of the 2016 Copa América Centenario semifinal against Argentina. Desert. <a href="https://t.co/HoVaA6VBZ4">pic.twitter.com/HoVaA6VBZ4</a>
Carlon Carpenter @CarlonCarpenter
USMNT solutions in build-up v Mexico's very inconsistent + overly reliant on % balls to bypass it - Front 3 able to screen CMs easily, & Acosta dropping out doing little to help fix problems:<br><br>Dropping FBs deeper to lure out WBs & open up spaces inside/around pivot a solution.
herculez gomez @herculezg
Tactically and technically a terrible display for both <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ElTri?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ElTri</a>. <br><br>What's worse is it's been tense and too many displays of nervousness. <br><br>I can't recall a more underwhelming game between the two.
Michelle Sánchez @MichelleS_tv
Jesus Ferreira who was MIA and given a premature 2.4 score for the 🇺🇸<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> ties the game in the 82 minute against 🇲🇽Mexico. A ⚽️clásico never disappoints. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/eltrieng?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#eltrieng</a> <a href="https://t.co/VIeoELEfWK">pic.twitter.com/VIeoELEfWK</a>
It certainly doesn't help that the United States is in a holding pattern with interim coach Anthony Hudson. Nobody can say for sure when a permanent replacement will be hired since U.S. Soccer also needs to find a new sporting director, who presumably will make the final call on the next coach.
The United States doesn't return to action until June 15, when it meets El Tri again in the CONCACAF Nations League. Based on how slowly the coaching search has unfolded, you'd expect Hudson to remain in charge by then.
If that's the case, then it could be another occasion when the USMNT will have to grind out a result.