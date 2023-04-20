Trey Lance Trade Rumors: NFL GM Says It'd Take 'Pretty Strong Offer' to Land 49ers QB

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

If the San Francisco 49ers are going to trade Trey Lance this offseason, it will take one heck of a package.

An NFL general manager told theScore's Jordan Schultz of a potential trade involving the 2021 third-overall pick:

"John [Lynch] taking calls on him was probably the worst kept secret since Indy," the anonymous GM said. "I know they've listened. Lance is still young and on a rookie deal. He's pretty talented. [Sam] Darnold has tons of incentives in his deal, and [Brock] Purdy has the elbow problem. … I think it would take a pretty strong offer to get Lance."



NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the 49ers have received calls from several teams considering a trade for Lance.

"The conversations have been the result of SF fielding the calls, not making them, with teams aware that Brock Purdy is likely the future starter," Rapoport wrote.

The 49ers traded up in the 2021 draft to select Lance, giving up three first-round picks.

The 22-year-old appeared in six games during his rookie season as a backup to Jimmy Garoppolo and began the 2022 campaign as San Francisco's starting quarterback. He started two games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

Garoppolo returned to the starting lineup for the 49ers following the news that Lance would miss the entire season, and he went 7-3 in 10 starts before suffering a season-ending broken foot in Week 13.

Brock Purdy, the last pick of the 2022 draft, started the final five games of the regular season for San Francisco, completing 68.5 percent of his passes for 1,098 yards and 11 touchdowns against two interceptions.

The Iowa State product went undefeated in those starts and helped the 49ers win the NFC West for the first time since the 2019 season. He also led the team to an appearance in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, though he suffered an elbow injury early in that contest and exited as the team fell 31-7.

Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Jan. 20 that Purdy had already won the starting job for the 2023 season with his performance to close out the 2022 campaign. That said, it's no surprise teams are doing their due diligence on Lance, who hasn't had a true opportunity to show what he's made of at the NFL level.

The Niners aren't going to trade Lance for pennies on the dollar, so it will be interesting to see what San Francisco's asking price will be for the signal-caller.