Scoot Henderson Says He Should Be No. 1 Pick in 2023 NBA Draft over Victor Wembanyama

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama is arguably the best prospect since LeBron James was picked No. 1 overall in the 2003 NBA draft, but at least one person doesn't think the big man will be selected first this year.

That person? Possible No. 2 pick Scoot Henderson.

"Yeah, I think I should go one," Henderson told Joseph Bien-Kahn of GQ. "I know I'm gonna go one."

The guard also said it "of course" matters who is chosen first. "Who doesn't want to go one?"

Henderson is talented enough to be the No. 1 selection. The problem, though, is the presence of a potential generational player in Wembanyama in the same class.

The 7'4" Wembanyama has a stunning combination of size and skill with the ability to score in the paint, beat defenders off the dribble, hit from the outside and unleash step-back jumpers. Sometimes he looks like Kevin Durant, and other times he looks like a dominant center in the making.

He is so talented that James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are among those who have marveled at him well before the draft.

That's not to take anything away from Henderson.

He is a point guard who can blow past defenders in transition or half-court sets, create shots for himself and facilitate. He could be a foundational piece for the team that drafts him and is too talented to be considered a consolation prize.

It's just that almost every prospect in NBA history would likely be picked after Wembanyama in a draft.