Full List of Notre Dame Players Drafted in Each Round of 2023 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

A rough 3-3 start led to an impressive 6-1 finish in South Bend as Notre Dame football rebounded in head coach Marcus Freeman's first year at the helm.

The Fighting Irish will send a quartet of impressive draft prospects to the 2023 NFL draft, all of whom could end up being selected by the time the fourth round ends.

Tight end Michael Mayer, who is ranked No. 5 overall on the B/R NFL Scouting Department big board, leads the way. He was fantastic for the Fighting Irish last season, amassing 67 receptions for 809 yards and nine touchdowns.

B/R NFL scout Derrik Klassen wrote that the 21-year-old "has the potential to crack into that upper echelon of tight ends in a few years."

Mayer will now take his talents to Las Vegas, where he should be the Raiders' top tight end after the Silver and Black traded Darren Waller to the New York Giants.

The B/R crew is also a big fan of edge-rusher Isaiah Foskey, who is ranked 10th overall among edge-rushers and 55th on the big board, making him a solid second-round choice.

The 22-year-old amassed 11 sacks and 45 tackles in 12 games this past season and could well carry that type of production over to the NFL. He'll be joining the New Orleans Saints after they took him No. 40 overall.

Sticking on the defensive side of the ball, safety Brandon Joseph played one year at Notre Dame after transferring from Northwestern. He amassed 10 career interceptions, including six alone in 2020.

Interior offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson received a comparison to seven-year NFL center Matt Paradis from B/R NFL scout Brandon Thorn. Patterson is a two-time Notre Dame captain who amassed 46 starts (34 at center, 12 at left guard).

Here's a look at how Notre Dame players fared in this year's draft alongside their B/R NFL scouting reports.

Notre Dame Draft Prospect List

Edge Isaiah Foskey (B/R NFL Scouting Report): New Orleans Saints (No. 40)

S Brandon Joseph (B/R NFL Scouting Report):

TE Michael Mayer (B/R NFL Scouting Report): Las Vegas Raiders (No. 35)

C Jarrett Patterson (B/R NFL Scouting Report):

List via NFL.com