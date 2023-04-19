X

    Erling Haaland Hailed by Fans as Man City Top Bayern Munich in Champions League

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 19, 2023

    Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring the 0-1 opening goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, second leg football match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City in Munich, southern Germany on April 19, 2023. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)
    CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

    Manchester City coasted into the Champions League semifinals by defeating Bayern Munich 4-1 on aggregate following a 1-1 draw Wednesday at Allianz Arena.

    Erling Haaland scored Manchester City's goal in the 57th minute, finishing a counterattack by dribbling past Dayot Upamecano and powering a shot by Yann Sommer.

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Erling Haaland punishes Bayern Munich and he has his 35th Champions League goal. 💥 <a href="https://t.co/6HnLkAMAYn">pic.twitter.com/6HnLkAMAYn</a>

    That marked Haaland's 12th Champions League goal this season, his 35th UCL goal in 27 career matches and his 48th goal in 41 contests for Manchester City.

    Joshua Kimmich pulled one back late for Bayern Munich after a handball, but Manchester City's advancement never was in doubt.

    This marked another incredible effort by Haaland, who also scored Manchester City's third goal in the first leg.

    Haaland also had a great chance in the first half after a handball led to a penalty kick, but he skied his shot over the crossbar.

    Still, Haaland has been nothing short of tremendous for City, which remains the clear favorite to win this year's Champions League. Haaland is the main reason for that, as he continues his historic scoring pace.

    Twitter was enamored with his efforts.

    VisualGame @avisualgame

    A statistic that sounds fake.<br><br>Erling Haaland has now played 2,000 minutes in the Champions League, scoring 35 goals in that time.<br><br>Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest scorer in the competition's history, with 140 goals.<br><br>He scored a total of 0 goals in his first 2,000 minutes.

    Football Talk @FootballTalkHQ

    ⚽️ Erling Haaland 🇳🇴already has as many career Champions League KO stage goals (13) as Luis Suárez and Neymar.<br><br>He's only 22 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/i1Hsodcat8">pic.twitter.com/i1Hsodcat8</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Erling Haaland silenced the Allianz Arena 🤫 <a href="https://t.co/Tl1YnIGE0Z">pic.twitter.com/Tl1YnIGE0Z</a>

    𝐄𝐑 @ErlingRoIe

    Haaland. He always scores, never in doubt. EVER

    𝐄𝐋𝐈 𝐋𝐄𝐄💥🏅 @Gaviball__

    Haaland is the new "Mr champions league." <a href="https://t.co/ykf1M77qAx">pic.twitter.com/ykf1M77qAx</a>

    Steven @StevenMcinerney

    Haaland really feels like the difference at this level, doesn't he? You need a killer. We have one.

    Statman Dave @StatmanDave

    Erling Haaland's game by numbers vs. Bayern Munich:<br><br>100% aerial duels won<br>19 touches<br>4 shots<br>2/2 dribbles completed<br>2 big chances missed<br>1 penalty missed<br>1 goal<br><br>Even on an off day. 💥 <a href="https://t.co/xwhYmTd9b9">pic.twitter.com/xwhYmTd9b9</a>

    Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel

    If you don't have enough penalty box threats in the Champions League, you'll suffer. The sequence where Coman's cross wasn't followed in by a Bayern attacker &amp; was quickly followed by Haaland's deadly finish, was a summary of the tie as a whole. Two opposite ends of the spectrum.

    Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet

    Erling Haaland averages a goal every 48 minutes in the Champions League.<br><br>Crazy from the Cyborg. 🤖 <a href="https://t.co/rYOdoPgJEy">pic.twitter.com/rYOdoPgJEy</a>

    Manchester City will play defending champion Real Madrid in the semifinals. A Milan derby will take place in the semifinal with AC Milan facing Inter Milan.