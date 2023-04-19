Erling Haaland Hailed by Fans as Man City Top Bayern Munich in Champions League

CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester City coasted into the Champions League semifinals by defeating Bayern Munich 4-1 on aggregate following a 1-1 draw Wednesday at Allianz Arena.

Erling Haaland scored Manchester City's goal in the 57th minute, finishing a counterattack by dribbling past Dayot Upamecano and powering a shot by Yann Sommer.

That marked Haaland's 12th Champions League goal this season, his 35th UCL goal in 27 career matches and his 48th goal in 41 contests for Manchester City.

Joshua Kimmich pulled one back late for Bayern Munich after a handball, but Manchester City's advancement never was in doubt.

This marked another incredible effort by Haaland, who also scored Manchester City's third goal in the first leg.

Haaland also had a great chance in the first half after a handball led to a penalty kick, but he skied his shot over the crossbar.

Still, Haaland has been nothing short of tremendous for City, which remains the clear favorite to win this year's Champions League. Haaland is the main reason for that, as he continues his historic scoring pace.

Twitter was enamored with his efforts.

Manchester City will play defending champion Real Madrid in the semifinals. A Milan derby will take place in the semifinal with AC Milan facing Inter Milan.