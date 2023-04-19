Erling Haaland Hailed by Fans as Man City Top Bayern Munich in Champions League

Erling Haaland Hailed by Fans as Man City Top Bayern Munich in Champions LeagueApril 19, 2023
Manchester City coasted into the Champions League semifinals by defeating Bayern Munich 4-1 on aggregate following a 1-1 draw Wednesday at Allianz Arena.
Erling Haaland scored Manchester City's goal in the 57th minute, finishing a counterattack by dribbling past Dayot Upamecano and powering a shot by Yann Sommer.
That marked Haaland's 12th Champions League goal this season, his 35th UCL goal in 27 career matches and his 48th goal in 41 contests for Manchester City.
Joshua Kimmich pulled one back late for Bayern Munich after a handball, but Manchester City's advancement never was in doubt.
This marked another incredible effort by Haaland, who also scored Manchester City's third goal in the first leg.
Haaland also had a great chance in the first half after a handball led to a penalty kick, but he skied his shot over the crossbar.
Still, Haaland has been nothing short of tremendous for City, which remains the clear favorite to win this year's Champions League. Haaland is the main reason for that, as he continues his historic scoring pace.
Twitter was enamored with his efforts.
VisualGame @avisualgame
A statistic that sounds fake.<br><br>Erling Haaland has now played 2,000 minutes in the Champions League, scoring 35 goals in that time.<br><br>Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest scorer in the competition's history, with 140 goals.<br><br>He scored a total of 0 goals in his first 2,000 minutes.
Statman Dave @StatmanDave
Erling Haaland's game by numbers vs. Bayern Munich:<br><br>100% aerial duels won<br>19 touches<br>4 shots<br>2/2 dribbles completed<br>2 big chances missed<br>1 penalty missed<br>1 goal<br><br>Even on an off day. 💥 <a href="https://t.co/xwhYmTd9b9">pic.twitter.com/xwhYmTd9b9</a>
Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel
If you don't have enough penalty box threats in the Champions League, you'll suffer. The sequence where Coman's cross wasn't followed in by a Bayern attacker & was quickly followed by Haaland's deadly finish, was a summary of the tie as a whole. Two opposite ends of the spectrum.
Manchester City will play defending champion Real Madrid in the semifinals. A Milan derby will take place in the semifinal with AC Milan facing Inter Milan.