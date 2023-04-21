1 Thing We've Learned About Every 2023 NBA Playoff Team so Far

1 of 16

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

After Trae Young struggled against the Miami Heat in a first-round knockout last spring, history seems to be repeating itself.

Young, the engine of this Atlanta Hawks offense, has disappointed while his team has gone down 0-2 to the Celtics. Overwhelming underdogs going into the series, Atlanta needed monster performances from Young to have a chance, something he's done in the past.

Instead, Young is shooting just 35.0 percent overall and 23.1 percent from three through two games, numbers scarily similar to those from the Heat series last year. In that gentleman's sweep against Miami, Young made 31.9 percent of his total shots and went 18.4 percent from outside the arc.

In all, the 24-year-old is averaging 16.7 points over his last seven playoff games spanning two years and two opponents, a significant drop from his career regular-season scoring average of 25.5 points per contest.

While we've seen other young guards thrive this postseason (Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker, De'Aaron Fox, etc.), Young's struggles have persisted.