    76ers' James Harden's Ejection vs. Nets Baffles NBA Twitter After Joel Embiid Call

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 21, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles against Royce O'Neale #00 of the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Barclays Center on April 20, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    Unsure of what constitutes an ejection in the NBA playoffs?

    Perhaps you should just flip a coin.

    It seemed like Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid was going to get ejected from his team's Game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets in the first quarter. Nic Claxton stepped over him when he was on the ground, and he responded by kicking the Nets big man.

    Yet officials deemed it a flagrant-1 foul and allowed Embiid to remain in the game.

    James Harden was not as fortunate in the third quarter when he had the ball and hit Royce O'Neale in the groin area with an elbow. Officials called it a flagrant-2 foul and ejected him ahead of the fourth quarter.

    Social media was perplexed to say the least:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Harden got ejected after this flagrant 2 foul on Royce O'Neale <a href="https://t.co/a2bzAqY1kX">pic.twitter.com/a2bzAqY1kX</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    <a href="https://t.co/qKV99ZrFTv">pic.twitter.com/qKV99ZrFTv</a>

    Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

    James Harden ejected with a Flagrant-2 after hitting Royce O'Neale in the groin.<br><br>Embiid kicked near the groin and stayed in.<br><br>Bad look for the NBA tonight. <a href="https://t.co/WYLHEeDhja">https://t.co/WYLHEeDhja</a>

    Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

    truly bizarre

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    <a href="https://t.co/11AvTrfQO2">pic.twitter.com/11AvTrfQO2</a>

    Dan Favale @danfavale

    the nba explaining how they determine flagrant 1s, flagrant 2s and suspensions <a href="https://t.co/ArnMNr6U0n">pic.twitter.com/ArnMNr6U0n</a>

    Kevin Pelton @kpelton

    I don't know who got into covering basketball for the purpose of debating what should be a flagrant 1, what should be a flagrant 2 and what should warrant a suspension, but this is the best week of their life.

    Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley

    Make up ejection, crazy

    Holly MacKenzie @stackmack

    i think embiid's kick was more egregious than that but okay???

    Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

    I'm sorry what now? What?!?!?!

    Chris Walder @WalderSports

    How does Joel Embiid avoid ejection for his superkick but James Harden gets the boot for that???

    Taylor Twellman @TaylorTwellman

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a> officiating is comical. Does anyone know the "letter of the law" anymore?!

    While it was strange to see one result in an ejection and the other one not, the fact the 76ers' two best players even put themselves in such a situation surely wasn't what the visitors were looking for after winning the first two games of the series.

    It also means flagrant-foul points for both Harden and Embiid, which could build up over the playoffs if they aren't careful.