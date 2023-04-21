76ers' James Harden's Ejection vs. Nets Baffles NBA Twitter After Joel Embiid Call

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Unsure of what constitutes an ejection in the NBA playoffs?

Perhaps you should just flip a coin.

It seemed like Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid was going to get ejected from his team's Game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets in the first quarter. Nic Claxton stepped over him when he was on the ground, and he responded by kicking the Nets big man.

Yet officials deemed it a flagrant-1 foul and allowed Embiid to remain in the game.

James Harden was not as fortunate in the third quarter when he had the ball and hit Royce O'Neale in the groin area with an elbow. Officials called it a flagrant-2 foul and ejected him ahead of the fourth quarter.

Social media was perplexed to say the least:

While it was strange to see one result in an ejection and the other one not, the fact the 76ers' two best players even put themselves in such a situation surely wasn't what the visitors were looking for after winning the first two games of the series.

It also means flagrant-foul points for both Harden and Embiid, which could build up over the playoffs if they aren't careful.