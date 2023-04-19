X

    Texas HSFB Coach Seth Hobbs Resigns After Hitting Players with Wooden Broom Handle

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 19, 2023

    COLUMBIA, MO - NOVEMBER 13: A view of a bag of footballs before an SEC football game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Missouri Tigers on Nov 13, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The head coach of a Texas high school football team resigned after he struck two of his players with a wooden broom handle.

    "Other students were present in the locker room and witnessed this incident," the Mineral Wells Independent School District said in a statement to USA Today's Josh Peter. "An investigation quickly determined that the students were indeed struck by Coach [Seth] Hobbs with the broom handle."

    According to the Weatherford Democrat, school district officials determined Hobbs struck the players April 6 with the handle of a broomstick used for drills.

    Hobbs, who was the boys athletic director at Mineral Wells High School in addition to his coaching duties, was offered the opportunity to finish a new two-year contract in a different role. He declined and chose to resign effective June 30.

    The Department of Family and Protective Services also opened an investigation into the incident.

