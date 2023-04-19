Texas HSFB Coach Seth Hobbs Resigns After Hitting Players with Wooden Broom Handle

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The head coach of a Texas high school football team resigned after he struck two of his players with a wooden broom handle.

"Other students were present in the locker room and witnessed this incident," the Mineral Wells Independent School District said in a statement to USA Today's Josh Peter. "An investigation quickly determined that the students were indeed struck by Coach [Seth] Hobbs with the broom handle."

According to the Weatherford Democrat, school district officials determined Hobbs struck the players April 6 with the handle of a broomstick used for drills.

Hobbs, who was the boys athletic director at Mineral Wells High School in addition to his coaching duties, was offered the opportunity to finish a new two-year contract in a different role. He declined and chose to resign effective June 30.

The Department of Family and Protective Services also opened an investigation into the incident.