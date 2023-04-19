Trish Stratus Worked Through 'Partially Torn Hamstring' in WWE WrestleMania 39 Match

Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus said this week that she worked through a partially torn hamstring at WrestleMania 39.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio (h/t Steve Carrier of Ringside News), Stratus said:

"I had a few obstacles. I had a partially torn hamstring, by the way. Nobody knew about that. It was just like, WrestleMania, let's just go.

"This time, I had this injury, so I was a little unsure going in, but man, there's something about feeling at home. It's like riding a bike, as you guys know when we get back in there, your body's like, 'I got this just. Just do your thing,' and it just flows. I've kept my health and fitness up, and that always plays into it as well. I am good in those moments, right?"

The 47-year-old Stratus retired as a full-time wrestler in 2006, but she has made several sporadic appearances since then and wrestled in multiple matches.

On the Feb. 27 episode of Raw, Stratus resurfaced during the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match between Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, and the team of Becky Lynch and Lita.

Stratus helped even the odds by neutralizing Damage CTRL leader Bayley, allowing Lynch and Lita to win the titles.

At WrestleMania 39, Stratus teamed with Lynch and Lita in a six-woman tag team match against Damage CTRL, and the team of Stratus, Lita and Lynch prevailed.

Coming out of WrestleMania, Lynch and Lita were set to defend their titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, but before their match, Lita was attacked backstage.

Stratus agreed to step in as Lita's replacement, but she took the pin, and Morgan and Rodriguez won the titles. After the loss, Stratus attacked Lynch, cementing her heel turn.

WWE seems to be building toward an eventual match between Stratus and Lynch, but with Lynch reportedly dealing with a minor injury of her own, they will likely be given ample time to heal up, which would perhaps delay their bout until Money in the Bank or SummerSlam.

