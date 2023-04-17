WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch to Miss Raw with Minor Injury; Not in Talks for New Contract

Alejandro Salazar/PX Images/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch sparked unrest among wrestling fans when she announced Monday on Twitter that she wouldn't attend this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

However, the situation doesn't appear to be too serious, as Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported Lynch's absence isn't related to contract negotiations and that she has been "dealing with a minor foot injury, which has been exacerbated recently."

Sapp noted Lynch is signed to a three-year deal through June 2024, which she agreed to when she returned to the company in 2021 following maternity leave. The sides reportedly "have not entered negotiations for a new deal" with "several deals" set to be up in 2024.

Lynch's missing Monday Night Raw comes at an inopportune time, as she's set to enter into a feud against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. The two of them teamed in last week's episode to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Lynch's original partner, Lita, was attacked backstage, and Stratus offered to step in, but she was pinned in the loss and attacked Lynch after the match. Stratus offered no explanation, but the situation presumably will be addressed in this week's episode.

It is expected that Lynch and Stratus will meet at the Backlash premium live event May 6. Each is considered among the greatest women's wrestlers of their generation, so fans will surely be excited to see them in the ring.

