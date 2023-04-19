Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Says He Considered NFL Retirement After Concussions

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa said he thought about retiring from the NFL "for a time" after suffering multiple concussions during the 2022 season.

The fourth-year quarterback explained he decided that continuing to play was the best decision for him, and he envisions competing for a long time to come:

Tagovailoa suffered his first documented concussion in Miami's Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and he missed the team's next two games. He was diagnosed with another concussion after the Dolphins' Week 16 defeat to the Green Bay Packers, and he didn't clear the NFL's concussion protocol until a month later.

There were also concerns Tagovailoa had been concussed in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills after he shook his head and stumbled while getting up from a hit in the fourth quarter. A joint investigation by the NFL and NFL Players Association determined the Dolphins didn't violate the concussion protocols.

Regardless of whether he had suffered a third, the two concussions were enough for some to raise concerns for Tagovailoa's long-term health. Research has shown athletes who suffered a concussion in the past could be at a higher risk of experiencing them in the future.

Tagovailoa said Wednesday he was assured it shouldn't present a danger in his case:

The 25-year-old said in February he was taking judo lessons in an effort to learn how to fall in ways that lessen the impact on his head and referenced Wednesday some jiu-jitsu training he has done in the offseason.

"Obviously learned how to fall," he said. "Learned some grappling techniques. Learned some other things too that I don't think I should disclose. But for the most part, learned how to fall. You think it's easy. Just don't fall and hit your head. But a lot more to it."