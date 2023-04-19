X

    Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Says He Considered NFL Retirement After Concussions

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 19, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa said he thought about retiring from the NFL "for a time" after suffering multiple concussions during the 2022 season.

    The fourth-year quarterback explained he decided that continuing to play was the best decision for him, and he envisions competing for a long time to come:

    Hal Habib @gunnerhal

    Tua, on any thought about retiring? "Yeah, I considered it for a time, having sat down with my family, with my wife, having those kind of conversations."

    Hal Habib @gunnerhal

    Tua: "Really, it would be hard for me to walk away from this game, with how old I am." Says he has dreamed of playing long enough for his son to see him play.

    Adam Beasley @AdamHBeasley

    Tua Tagovailoa said he considered retirement after his second diagnosed concussion of 2022. Here's his explanation of why he did not. <a href="https://t.co/g01FmEkY9C">pic.twitter.com/g01FmEkY9C</a>

    Tagovailoa suffered his first documented concussion in Miami's Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and he missed the team's next two games. He was diagnosed with another concussion after the Dolphins' Week 16 defeat to the Green Bay Packers, and he didn't clear the NFL's concussion protocol until a month later.

    There were also concerns Tagovailoa had been concussed in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills after he shook his head and stumbled while getting up from a hit in the fourth quarter. A joint investigation by the NFL and NFL Players Association determined the Dolphins didn't violate the concussion protocols.

    Regardless of whether he had suffered a third, the two concussions were enough for some to raise concerns for Tagovailoa's long-term health. Research has shown athletes who suffered a concussion in the past could be at a higher risk of experiencing them in the future.

    Tagovailoa said Wednesday he was assured it shouldn't present a danger in his case:

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    Tua Tagovailoa said doctors and specialists told him there's no evidence that he's at greater risk for concussions or CTE in 2023 or beyond because he had multiple concussions last season. He said that played into his decision to return to football.

    The 25-year-old said in February he was taking judo lessons in an effort to learn how to fall in ways that lessen the impact on his head and referenced Wednesday some jiu-jitsu training he has done in the offseason.

    "Obviously learned how to fall," he said. "Learned some grappling techniques. Learned some other things too that I don't think I should disclose. But for the most part, learned how to fall. You think it's easy. Just don't fall and hit your head. But a lot more to it."