49ers 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert Picks

You will not find the San Francisco 49ers at the forefront of any mock drafts.

The reigning NFC West champion is not slated to pick in the 2023 NFL draft until the 99th overall selection.

The 49ers have three picks in four spots to close out the third round, and they will be as busy as any franchise on April 29 with eight picks between the fifth and seventh rounds.

A prospect ranked just inside the top 100 by many experts will be available to the 49ers, or they could take someone with a lower ranking who they value more than other teams.

The 49ers should try to squeeze the most value out of their first three selections because they will not be on the clock again until the middle of the fifth round at No. 155.

San Francisco will probably come away from the draft in Kansas City with a list of players who fans do not recognize, but that could be a good thing for the team that landed Brock Purdy with the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft.