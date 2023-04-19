49ers 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert PicksApril 19, 2023
49ers 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert Picks
You will not find the San Francisco 49ers at the forefront of any mock drafts.
The reigning NFC West champion is not slated to pick in the 2023 NFL draft until the 99th overall selection.
The 49ers have three picks in four spots to close out the third round, and they will be as busy as any franchise on April 29 with eight picks between the fifth and seventh rounds.
A prospect ranked just inside the top 100 by many experts will be available to the 49ers, or they could take someone with a lower ranking who they value more than other teams.
The 49ers should try to squeeze the most value out of their first three selections because they will not be on the clock again until the middle of the fifth round at No. 155.
San Francisco will probably come away from the draft in Kansas City with a list of players who fans do not recognize, but that could be a good thing for the team that landed Brock Purdy with the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
Defensive Targets in Third Round
The 49ers are projected to go after defensive prospects with at least two of their third-round selections.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay mocked Louisville defensive end YaYa Diaby and TCU cornerback Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson to the 49ers at Nos. 101 and 102, respectively, in their latest three-round projection.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler handed the 49ers three defensive prospects at the end of the third round of his latest mock draft in the form of Tennessee edge-rusher Byron Young, Purdue cornerback Cody Trice and Sacramento State linebacker/safety Marte Mapu.
Bleacher Report's NFL scouting department has a handful of defensive players ranked between No. 95 and 105 on their big board. None of them is among the players mentioned by Kiper, McShay or Brugler.
Hodges-Tomlinson could be the most fascinating selection of the group. He comes to the NFL off a solid season with TCU and has NFL pedigree as the nephew of former NFL running back LaDainian Tomlinson.
Just because Hodges-Tomlinson is related to a former All-Pro does not guarantee his success in the NFL, but that could be a trait that interests the 49ers when differentiating between prospects at the end of the third round.
The 49ers need to build up depth at cornerback, so Hodges-Tomlinson would make sense as a positional need.
Offensive Line Help Incoming?
Kiper projected that Shepherd University offensive lineman Joey Fisher would be San Francisco's first pick of the draft at No. 99.
The ESPN expert noted that Fisher would be a developmental prospect for whichever team lands him next week: "I think he is likely going to play guard in the NFL. He isn't ready to compete in 2023, but he has a ton of upside."
The 49ers may not be willing to use their opening selection of the 2023 draft on someone who will not be able to contribute in his rookie season. That plan seems more likely for a Day 3 pick.
San Francisco needs to bolster its offensive line after the departure of Mike McGlinchey in free agency, but finding a third-round pick who fits its specific system could be hard.
One way to approach the offensive line need is to take someone out of an offensive line factory. Notre Dame's Jarrett Patterson is the No. 103 overall prospect on the B/R big board.
McGlinchey was one of the many offensive line talents to come out of Notre Dame in the last decade, and the 49ers could tap that talent well.
OIe Miss' Nick Broeker and Michigan's Olusegun Oluwatimi could also be options at No. 99, 101 or 102. Both players rank inside B/R's top 120. The 49ers might be willing to stretch a bit with an offensive lineman in the third round since they do not have a fourth-round selection.
Tight End Depth Could Be Added
The 49ers could use another strong pass-catcher at tight end behind George Kittle.
San Francisco has Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner on the depth chart behind Kittle, but both of those players are known more for their blocking in Kyle Shanahan's rushing scheme.
Brugler projected that Alabama's Cameron Latu would go to the 49ers in the fifth round at No. 155.
Latu recorded 12 touchdowns on 56 receptions in his final two seasons with the Crimson Tide.
A red-zone threat would be ideal for the 49ers at tight end since they already have someone in Kittle who can stretch the middle of the field.
Old Dominion's Zack Kuntz and Purdue's Payne Durham, who are 140th and 161st on B/R's big board, respectively, could fall to the 49ers in the fifth round or later as well.
Kuntz had 73 receptions and five touchdowns in 2021, while Durham is coming off an eight-score campaign in the Big Ten.
Durham could be the ideal target in the fifth round because of his scoring prowess. He found the end zone on 21 occasions across four seasons at Purdue.
An extra red-zone threat could elevate the 49ers offense and provide more security in that area of the field for their young quarterback, whether it be Purdy or Trey Lance, in Week 1.