    Frank Lampard's Lineup, Tactics Ripped by Chelsea Fans After UCL Loss to Real Madrid

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 18, 2023

    LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: head coach Frank Lampard of Chelsea FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Chelsea FC and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on April 18, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
    Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

    Chelsea's Champions League run crashed and burned in the quarterfinal round after falling 4-0 on aggregate to Real Madrid after Tuesday's 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge.

    Rodrygo scored in the 58th and 80th minutes for the 2-0 victory.

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    RODRYGO SILENCES STAMFORD BRIDGE. 😤 <a href="https://t.co/hp4qBFbbne">pic.twitter.com/hp4qBFbbne</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Tie over.<br><br>Rodrygo 𝙜𝙤𝙚𝙨 and doubles his tally on the day. 🇧🇷 <a href="https://t.co/iIAY1VX6HS">pic.twitter.com/iIAY1VX6HS</a>

    This match looked far better on paper for Chelsea than the first leg last Wednesday, when the Blues lost 2-0 and were outshot and outplayed before they were down a man for the final third after Ben Chilwell got sent off for a straight red card.

    Chelsea had 19 shots (six on goal) compared to seven (three on goal) the first time around. The Blues also had eight corner kicks and possessed the ball 54 percent of the time.

    But none of that led to a goal as Chelsea's run of poor form in Premier and Champions Leagues continued. Chelsea has gone winless in its last seven matches, scoring just three goals in that span.

    This was undoubtedly a painful blow for Chelsea, and Twitter turned its eye toward interim manager Frank Lampard and the legendary midfielder's lineup, tactics and decision-making.

    Specifically, fans wondered why Lampard, who managed the club for 84 matches from 2019 to 2021, didn't opt for a lineup more likely to score goals with the team down 2-0 following the first leg.

    Clyde Tlou @clydegoal

    What's Frank Lampard's plan in this match exactly?

    Cousin @ImohUmoren

    Lampard has played under some of the greatest coaches in world football but it doesn't look like he learnt anything

    Buchi Laba @Buchi_Laba

    Lampard is a comedian! You didn't start Attackers when you're looking for goals oooooo and now you're bringing them in now you're 3goals down! To do what? <br><br>- Backward way of Managing.

    Andrew Joseph @AndyJ0seph

    Kind of jarring how markedly worse Chelsea got with Frank Lampard, and they were bad with Graham Potter!

    Ifreke Inyang @Ifreke

    Lampard bringing on his attacking players when the tie is lost. Tactical masterclass.

    zErrRo FuGazZiiii!!!!!! @TheWaleAgbede

    Lampard has to explain how he taught he'd score goals with players who offer basically zero goal threat. Good setup, wrong personnel

    Rohith Nair @RohithNair

    Not sure what message Lampard was trying to send by benching so many attacking players. Yes, they haven't scored many this season but that's why you've been brought in - to get the best out of them. Chelsea were hopeless in final third and in front of goal in the first half. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a>

    David Whitley @mrdavidwhitley

    Just a few more big jobs and Frank Lampard could develop into a really mediocre manager.

    Sam @SamAS91_

    2-0 down going into the second leg and this is your lineup? Frank Lampard is a horrendous manager. <a href="https://t.co/gOy6yNy8cS">pic.twitter.com/gOy6yNy8cS</a>

    Daniel Julian ⬛️🟨 @lafc_zone

    While down 0-2 in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a>, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard decided to lineup with 5 defensive minded midfielders.<br><br>Shockingly to Frank, none of these players converted their chances.<br><br>After they went down to 0-3 on agg., Frank decided to bring on 4 attacking players.<br><br>Brilliant. <a href="https://t.co/zCxaFAjljB">pic.twitter.com/zCxaFAjljB</a>

    Fpl Warrior @JackLfootnball

    Havertz is the only real "forward" in that lineup. Frank Lampard realised that Chelsea were 2-0 down on aggregate right? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHEMAD?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHEMAD</a> <a href="https://t.co/EhRxle9pRq">https://t.co/EhRxle9pRq</a>

    Jihad Shatara 🇵🇸 @JShataraTV

    Frank Lampard committed actual war crimes with this lineup this performance is pathetic. This game felt within reach too smh

    Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK

    It's been almost 40 minutes and I'm still<br>scratching my head trying to work out the logic, tactics of what Frank Lampard in this game. Has he given up? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHERMA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHERMA</a>

    MK @CFCMamo

    🫠 Frank Lampard's last 17 matches as a manager (all comps):<br><br>❌ Lost 2-1<br>❌ Lost 2-0<br>❌ Lost 1-0<br>❌ Lost 2-0<br>❌ Lost 2-1<br>❌ Lost 3-1<br>❌ Lost 4-1<br>🤝 Drew 1-1<br>❌ Lost 2-1<br>❌ Lost 3-0<br>❌ Lost 4-1<br>❌ Lost 2-0<br>🤝 Drew 0-0<br>✅ Won 3-0<br>❌ Lost 1-0<br>❌ Lost 2-0<br>❌ Lost 2-1 <a href="https://t.co/cUjzDAx1mK">pic.twitter.com/cUjzDAx1mK</a>

    Chelsea is now out of the Champions League this year, and the Blues surely won't find themselves there next year with the team currently 11th in the Premier League table and 17 points behind fourth-place Newcastle United with seven matches remaining.