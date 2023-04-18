Frank Lampard's Lineup, Tactics Ripped by Chelsea Fans After UCL Loss to Real Madrid

Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Chelsea's Champions League run crashed and burned in the quarterfinal round after falling 4-0 on aggregate to Real Madrid after Tuesday's 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge.

Rodrygo scored in the 58th and 80th minutes for the 2-0 victory.

This match looked far better on paper for Chelsea than the first leg last Wednesday, when the Blues lost 2-0 and were outshot and outplayed before they were down a man for the final third after Ben Chilwell got sent off for a straight red card.

Chelsea had 19 shots (six on goal) compared to seven (three on goal) the first time around. The Blues also had eight corner kicks and possessed the ball 54 percent of the time.

But none of that led to a goal as Chelsea's run of poor form in Premier and Champions Leagues continued. Chelsea has gone winless in its last seven matches, scoring just three goals in that span.

This was undoubtedly a painful blow for Chelsea, and Twitter turned its eye toward interim manager Frank Lampard and the legendary midfielder's lineup, tactics and decision-making.

Specifically, fans wondered why Lampard, who managed the club for 84 matches from 2019 to 2021, didn't opt for a lineup more likely to score goals with the team down 2-0 following the first leg.

Chelsea is now out of the Champions League this year, and the Blues surely won't find themselves there next year with the team currently 11th in the Premier League table and 17 points behind fourth-place Newcastle United with seven matches remaining.