Browns' Myles Garrett Is 'Retired' from Pro Bowl After Toe Injury on Obstacle Course

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Don't expect to see Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett in any more Pro Bowl competitions.

The Cleveland Browns pass-rusher told reporters Tuesday he is "retired" from the event after he suffered a dislocated right big toe in February when participating in an obstacle course race against Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns.

"Run-away-from-the-cops obstacle course," Garrett said. "Jumping over walls and fences. Doesn't make sense to me."

The Texas A&M product is accustomed to playing through pain after he suffered a shoulder sprain as a result of a car crash last season.

That is no longer an issue, though he said the toe injury—that did not require surgery—is still "nagging" at him.

"It's been getting better, little by little and, honestly, I got more beef with the Pro Bowl and messing up my toe than I do with the shoulder right now. I think the shoulder will be just fine," Garrett said.

"The toe is the most nagging thing trying to get out there, do agility, run and plant, stuff that I can do, but it's just nagging stuff. It's just frustrating. But by the time season rolls around, I don't think any of that will be an issue."

Having him healthy by the time the season begins will be key for the Browns.

Garrett is one of the best defensive players in the NFL as a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro selection. He has lived up to the sky-high expectations that were put in place when Cleveland selected him No. 1 overall in the 2017 NFL draft and posted double-digit sack totals in each of the last five seasons.

That stretch includes 16 sacks in 2021 and again in 2022, as he seems to be improving with every passing year.

More Pro Bowl selections will come if that pattern continues, but his days of running in obstacle courses just because he's an NFL All-Star are over.