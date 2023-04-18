NFL Rumors: Allen Robinson Traded to Steelers from Rams After Passing Physical

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams' jettisoning of veteran talent is continuing.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Rams have traded Allen Robinson II to the Pittsburgh Steelers after the wideout passed his physical. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Tuesday the deal would be completed if the 29-year-old did so.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh will take on some of the $10 million still owed to Robinson in 2023 as part of the deal.

The Penn State product's return to Pennsylvania should serve as a welcome change of scenery. Robinson signed a three-year, $46.5 million contract with the Rams last offseason and embarked on the most miserable campaign of his NFL career. He finished with just 33 receptions for 339 yards and three touchdowns but missed seven games because of injury.

With his contract widely viewed as a bust, it's somewhat of a surprise the Rams were able to find a taker—even if they'll likely wind up picking up a significant portion of his 2023 salary.

Los Angeles has spent its offseason clearing the books of high-priced veterans, with Robinson joining Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd among the departures. After years of loading up with veteran talent for a Super Bowl run, it appears the front office is making a concerted effort to build a younger roster.

The Steelers, meanwhile, likely see Robinson as a distressed asset they can use to bring along second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Pittsburgh receiving corps had no player with more than 882 receiving yards last season, with Diontae Johnson being one of the least efficient high-volume receivers in football.

Adding Robinson to George Pickens on the outside will give the Steelers two big-bodied wideouts for the red zone and perhaps transition Johnson to a slot role.