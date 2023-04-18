NFL Rumors: Allen Robinson to Be Traded to Steelers from Rams Pending Physical

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams' jettisoning of veteran talent is continuing.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Rams are on the verge of sending wideout Allen Robinson to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Robinson will undergo a physical, and a trade will be completed if the Steelers are satisfied with his medicals.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh is expected to take on some of the $10 million still owed to Robinson in 2023 as part of the deal.

