Trae Young, Julius Randle, Pascal Siakam Voted Among Most Overrated by NBA Players

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam were voted three of the NBA's overrated players in an anonymous player poll released Tuesday.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick and Josh Robbins, 108 players were polled on multiple questions over the final three weeks of the regular season, and most overrated player was among the categories.

Despite being a two-time All-Star and one of the league's most dynamic offensive players, Young was the top choice for most overrated at 14.8 percent, aside from "other," which won the vote at 31.5 percent.

The 2018 No. 5 overall draft pick out of Oklahoma has consistently put up huge numbers during his five NBA seasons, averaging 25.5 points, 9.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 three-pointers made in 353 career regular-season games.

This season, Young averaged 26.2 points and a career-high 10.2 assists, and he helped lead the Hawks to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.

With Young leading the way, the Hawks have reached the playoffs in three consecutive seasons, including a surprise trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, upsetting the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers along the way.

The Hawks seemingly haven't lived up to their full potential, though, as they finished .500 this season and were just 43-39 the year before.

Young isn't known for contributing much on the defensive end, which may have something to do with his spot in the voting.

Randle, who is in the midst of his fourth season with the Knicks, has been named an All-Star and led New York to the playoffs in two of the past three seasons.

In the 2020-21 campaign, Randle averaged 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, finishing eighth in the NBA MVP voting. He took a step backward the following season, and so did the Knicks, finishing just 37-45 and missing the playoffs.

Randle bounced back this season to average 25.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists, and with him and free-agent signing Jalen Brunson leading the way, the Knicks went 47-35 and secured the No. 5 seed in the tough Eastern Conference.

Both Randle and Siakam finished with 7.4 percent of the vote for most overrated, behind only "other" and Young.

Like Young and Randle, Siakam is a two-time All-Star who has put up some impressive numbers in recent years.

This season, Siakam averaged a career-high 24.2 points to go along with 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists. However, the Raptors performed well below expectations, going 41-41 and losing in the postseason play-in tournament.

Toronto has now missed the playoffs in two of the past three seasons, and the team could be headed for a breakup with key players like Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. set to potentially become free agents this offseason.

Siakam was part of the Raptors team that won an NBA championship in 2019, but Kawhi Leonard was the leader of that squad, and Toronto has not come close to replicating that success with Siakam in a larger role.