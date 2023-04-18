Bloodline vs. Judgment Day Is New Top Feud in Wrestling, More WWE Raw Takes

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

A new foundation for WWE Raw continues to be built post-WrestleMania 39. The April 17 edition was a big show, defined by some memorable wrestling across the board.

The surprise move was to open Monday night with The Bloodline and The Judgment Day. While the two stables agreed to an alliance for the moment, the tension in the air set the stage for the company's biggest story of the summer.

Cody Rhodes tried to get his hands on Brock Lesnar, but that will have to wait for Backlash on May 6. The match was made official and should be a big moment for The American Nightmare.

Trish Stratus cut a strong promo, tearing apart the women's division, especially Becky Lynch. The Miz had the surprise match of the night with Seth Rollins, possibly silencing some of his doubters.

Raw has started to set the stage for an exciting time in WWE for months to come.

