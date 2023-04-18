Bloodline vs. Judgment Day Is New Top Feud in Wrestling, More WWE Raw Takes

Bloodline vs. Judgment Day Is New Top Feud in Wrestling, More WWE Raw TakesApril 18, 2023
A new foundation for WWE Raw continues to be built post-WrestleMania 39. The April 17 edition was a big show, defined by some memorable wrestling across the board.
The surprise move was to open Monday night with The Bloodline and The Judgment Day. While the two stables agreed to an alliance for the moment, the tension in the air set the stage for the company's biggest story of the summer.
Cody Rhodes tried to get his hands on Brock Lesnar, but that will have to wait for Backlash on May 6. The match was made official and should be a big moment for The American Nightmare.
Trish Stratus cut a strong promo, tearing apart the women's division, especially Becky Lynch. The Miz had the surprise match of the night with Seth Rollins, possibly silencing some of his doubters.
Raw has started to set the stage for an exciting time in WWE for months to come.
The Bloodline vs. The Judgment Day Is the Feud to Carry WWE This Summer
While The Usos and The Judgment Day have faced each other before, there was a different feel in the air when the two heel stables opened Monday's Raw.
They came to an agreement on helping take out each other's rivals. It made for fresh matchups where Solo Sikoa took on Rey Mysterio, while Finn Bálor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio fought Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle.
These were great matches, but they also set the stage for something bigger. The tension in the ring, especially between Rhea Ripley and Solo Sikoa, was palpable. Even if WWE cannot do that particular match, the two Superstars carry the energy of their groups.
WWE is building stables that will ultimately clash. The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline is a big feud that can set up a bunch of fresh contests.
Ultimately, one of the two factions will need to turn face to sell this dynamic, but both sides could make that work because these are talented people who have shown they can tell long-term stories.
Arguably, these stables had the two hottest angles going into WrestleMania. Bringing them together sets the stage for the biggest story of the wrestling summer.
The Miz Reminds Fans of His Value in Showstealer with Seth Rollins
It is easy to question the talent of The Miz, who often works smarter than most anyone else in the ring. He has kept himself healthy to the detriment of his in-ring performance at times.
This can make some miss what The A-Lister can deliver, especially against top talent, and he delivered in a big way on Monday with Seth Rollins in his best match in years.
While serious credit should go to The Visionary, The A-Lister stepped up to move at the frantic pace of a motivated Rollins.
The Miz has always been important to WWE as an entertainer. He was a reliable addition to WrestleMania 39 as the event host, putting over multiple celebrities.
His credibility is always questionable as a main event star, but he can never be doubted as a role player. He can fit in wherever he is needed, and that is an invaluable role.
If this performance was any indication, WWE has plans for The Miz, potentially telling the story of his redemption after an embarrassing start to 2023.
Trish Stratus Delivers Rare Memorable Promo for WWE Women's Division
The women's division in WWE is as strong in numbers as ever before, but the quality of its feuds is lacking. One reason for this has been a lack of mic time.
Trish Stratus showed on Monday why that time is so valuable. She sold herself instantly as the top heel in the division and set the stage for a memorable rebuttal from Becky Lynch when the time comes.
While not everyone can speak like the WWE Hall of Famer, more women can speak for themselves than have had the chance.
It was felt even on The Road to WrestleMania when Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Asuka could not speak for themselves most of the time. Their feuds were built on flat storytelling due to no fault of their own.
WWE needs to lean more into segments like the one Stratus delivered on Raw and learn to rely on its impressive collection of female talent. So many will benefit from the chance to build their characters in the same way.
Cody Rhodes Can't Afford a Loss to Brock Lesnar
Cody Rhodes has been set up for a big redemption story, beginning with Brock Lesnar. This is the biggest angle going into Backlash in Puerto Rico, where it will likely main-event the pay-per-view.
The result will be a big opportunity for WWE to reestablish trust in The American Nightmare. But, after a shocking defeat for Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, nothing is certain.
WWE would be foolish to take down the 37-year-old any further. He is a star for the company and has the backing of the fans.
One thing that made him feel special was his sense of invincibility. He was the rare Superstar who could not be beaten, driven by a family legacy left unfulfilled.
If Rhodes loses his second big match in a row, though, it will dim his aura. He may never recover, no matter what story WWE Creative may want to tell with his redemption.