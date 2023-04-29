Ranking Grizzlies' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Justin Ford/Getty Images

In the past two seasons, the Memphis Grizzlies have established themselves as one of the premier teams in the NBA's Western Conference.

This ascension, however, has stopped short of their coronation as world champions. For now, at least.

They have already spawned two All-Stars in Ja Morant and 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. They could have a third in short order, as Desmond Bane is already producing at near-All-Star levels.

Still, a first-round loss (4-2) to the Los Angeles Lakers is not what the team had in mind for the postseason. After falling short of its ultimate goal with a 125-85 road defeat Friday, the franchise could be in the market for a major addition this offseason.

The Grizzlies have a healthy amount of trade assets and an opening for an impact wing. Should they choose to cash in those chips to fill that void, the following three players are offseason options.

