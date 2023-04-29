Ranking Grizzlies' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff Loss

Ranking Grizzlies' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff LossApril 29, 2023
In the past two seasons, the Memphis Grizzlies have established themselves as one of the premier teams in the NBA's Western Conference.
This ascension, however, has stopped short of their coronation as world champions. For now, at least.
They have already spawned two All-Stars in Ja Morant and 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. They could have a third in short order, as Desmond Bane is already producing at near-All-Star levels.
Still, a first-round loss (4-2) to the Los Angeles Lakers is not what the team had in mind for the postseason. After falling short of its ultimate goal with a 125-85 road defeat Friday, the franchise could be in the market for a major addition this offseason.
The Grizzlies have a healthy amount of trade assets and an opening for an impact wing. Should they choose to cash in those chips to fill that void, the following three players are offseason options.
3. Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers (Sign-and-Trade)
Jerami Grant was perhaps underutilized as a support player for the Denver Nuggets and then was arguably used too often as a member of the rebuilding Detroit Pistons.
Last summer's trade to the Portland Trail Blazers helped him find a happy medium.
He was a key cog for the club but not the focal point of opposing defenses. That allowed him to pair his 20.5 points per game with a tidy 47.5/40.1/81.3 shooting slash.
His role could be reduced a bit in Memphis, but maybe that leads to even more efficiency or extra energy to expend on the defensive side of the floor. His offensive game has really blossomed over his career, but he is best used as a defense-first swingman who finishes plays but isn't asked to create too many of them.
2. O.G. Anunoby, Toronto Raptors
Maybe the Toronto Raptors have a different read on the situation, but it sure feels like an O.G. Anunoby trade is more a matter of when than if.
If an Anunoby deal goes down in the near future, the Grizzlies should be involved in it—and they know it. That's why they made an aggressive offer for him at the trade deadline.
Obviously, they didn't land him then, but they should absolutely revisit those talks. A trade offer built around multiple first-round picks and Ziaire Williams sure seems to make sense for both sides if the Raptors are ready to rebuild.
Anunoby would be perfect for Memphis. He could give this group an elite big-wing stopper while also providing scoring support and perimeter shot-making.
1. Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn Nets
All eyes should be on Brooklyn this summer. While the Nets perhaps hinted at a desire to remain competitive by targeting players with picks in their trades of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, they also outfitted themselves with a number of plug-and-play contributors win-now shoppers would give up premium assets to get.
If the Nets blow it up, Mikal Bridges might be the most coveted player on the trade market. And the Grizzlies might actually have enough picks and prospects to get him.
He is exactly the kind of difference-making wing who could help Memphis get over the proverbial hump. He had developed into perhaps the league's best three-and-D wing while with the Phoenix Suns, then took a leap toward stardom after his deadline move to Brooklyn.
Memphis would be a great landing spot for Bridges, because he wouldn't need to be the guy, but if he proved his post-deadline surge was sustainable, he could easily slide into the No. 2 spot behind Morant. With those two, Jackson and Bane, the Grizzlies would have a quartet as good as any and some of the best championship odds in the business.