Ohio State OC Brian Hartline Released from Hospital After Being Injured in ATV Crash

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

New details emerged from the all-terrain vehicle crash that left Ohio State offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries over the weekend.

Joey Kaufman of the Columbus Dispatch reported Monday that Hartline was released from the hospital.

Kaufman also cited a police report which said that Hartline admitted he was drinking prior to the crash that also hospitalized another man who was riding in the vehicle.

Hartline tweeted Sunday that he was grateful for the support he received and was "doing well."

The offensive coordinator played for the Buckeyes and in the NFL prior to his coaching career. He notched back-to-back seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards in 2012 and 2013 for the Miami Dolphins.

Ohio State hired him to its staff in 2017 and promoted him to the offensive coordinator position following the 2022 season.

He is widely seen as one of the best recruiters in the country and has been a major part of helping the Buckeyes establish themselves as a powerhouse at the position when it comes to college production and putting players in the NFL.

Playmakers such as Terry McLaurin, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jameson Williams and Parris Campbell have played wide receiver for the Scarlet and Gray during Hartline's time as the position coach.