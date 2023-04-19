Patience or Concern on All 30 MLB Teams' Worst Early 2023 Slump

2 of 6

Chicago White Sox: DH Eloy Jiménez

Stats: 10 G, 42 PA, .184/.262/.237, 2 XBH (0 HR), 4 RBI, 4 R

A hamstring injury has limited Jiménez to just 10 games, but he has struggled mightily with 14 strikeouts. He went just 1-for-12 in his first three games after returning to action before collecting a pair of hits in a double-header on Tuesday, and he is still looking for his first home run. The injury is reason enough to believe he can find his groove with more reps.

Verdict: Patience

Cleveland Guardians: RF Oscar Gonzalez

Stats: 15 G, 47 PA, .156/.191/.267, 2 XBH (1 HR), 2 RBI, 5 R

Gonzalez benefited from good luck as a rookie, posting a .345 batting average on balls in play while hitting .296/.327/.461 for a 125 OPS+ in 382 plate appearances. That luck has turned dramatically this season, as he has a .171 BABIP, and a massive dip in his hard-hit rate—from 40.1 to 27.8 percent—is largely to blame. The lack of quality contact is alarming.

Verdict: Concern

Detroit Tigers: SS Javier Báez

Stats: 16 G, 64 PA, .193/.254/.246, 3 XBH (0 HR), 7 RBI, 5 R

A glance at where he stands in average exit velocity (33rd percentile), hard-hit rate (33rd percentile) and barrel rate (1st percentile) provides little reason for optimism that Báez is going to snap out of this funk. The Tigers are hitting .217 as a team, so plenty of players could have filled this spot, but the high-priced Báez has more pressure to perform.

Verdict: Concern

Kansas City Royals: RHP Brady Singer

Stats: 3 GS, 1-1, 7.88 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 3 BB, 15 K, 16.0 IP

After taking a big step forward last year to emerge as the franchise ace, Singer seemed poised to join the top tier of AL starters. Instead, he is searching for his first quality start, and he was shelled for 10 hits and eight earned runs against the Braves last time out. His batted-ball metrics show he has been one of the most hittable pitchers in baseball, and a significant change in his extension might indicate his mechanics are out of whack. The Royals will give him every chance to improve on last year's success as they continue to rebuild.

Verdict: Patience

Minnesota Twins: 2B Nick Gordon

Stats: 14 G, 42 PA, .098/.119/.122, 1 XBH (0 HR), 0 RBI, 4 R

With Jorge Polanco sidelined with a knee injury, Gordon was given the opportunity to be the everyday second baseman after playing a super-utility role during his breakout 2022 season. His ugly .105 BABIP is more a result of consistent weak contact than bad luck, and last week's promotion of Edouard Julien pushed him back to a bench role, but he was expected to be a key contributor once again.

Verdict: Concern