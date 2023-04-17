NFL Draft 2023 Odds: Bryce Young Heavy Favorite to Be Panthers' No. 1 Overall Pick

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the NFL draft just over a week away, Alabama's Bryce Young is starting to look like the runaway favorite to be taken No. 1 overall pick by the Carolina Panthers, according to several top sportsbooks.

As of Monday afternoon, DraftKings has Young as an -1100 favorite (bet $1,100 to win $100) to be the top selection on April 27 in Kansas City, Missouri. The next closest is Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is -650. So, it's a pretty wide margin.

It was recently reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that Young canceled the rest of his scheduled predraft visits. He only met with the Panthers and the Houston Texans, the teams with the top two picks.

Although there have been concerns regarding his size throughout the predraft process—Young measured at 5'10" and 204 pounds at the combine—there is no denying the talent and ability that he displayed throughout his collegiate career.

In 12 games with the Crimson Tide last season, he threw 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 64.5 percent of his passes. He threw 79 touchdowns in his two seasons as a starter, the most in SEC history over that time span.

Young also won the Heisman trophy in 2021.

In B/R's NFL Scouting Department's most recent mock draft, Young was projected as the No. 1 pick after Stroud held that title for the previous few iterations.

"Carolina's selecting Young signifies the Panthers think they can win right now," Bleacher Report's Derrik Klassen wrote. "While the other three top quarterback prospects provide more long-term potential, Young's poise and playmaking sense give him the tools to make a difference right away, though Stroud would be able to play well right away, too."

If the Panthers do end up taking Young, they'll be pairing him with new head coach Frank Reich, one of the best offensive minds in the sport who can help with a quick transition for the young signal-caller.

