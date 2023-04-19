Eagles' Worst-Case 2023 NFL Draft Scenarios

0 of 3

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the rare position of being a team coming off a Super Bowl loss that is also picking in the top 10 of the draft.

At least, that's where they are scheduled to start on draft night. General manager Howie Roseman isn't one to shy away from wheeling and dealing. He will go into draft night with the 10th and 30th picks in the first round.

There are all kinds of possibilities for how those picks could turn out and how the event could play out for the Eagles.

Some are great. If Philadelphia can walk away from the draft with two potential blue-chip prospects to continue building a Super Bowl contender then it will set their ceiling even higher over the next five years.

But with Jalen Hurts' five-year, $255 million contract extension, it becomes incredibly important to nail the draft from here on out. There are some less-than-ideal scenarios that could play out and keep the Eagles from getting the most out of the draft.

Let's take a look at what the Eagles should hope doesn't happen.