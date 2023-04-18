Push or Break Up These 7 WWE and AEW Tag Teams and Stables?

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The tag team scenes in WWE and All Elite Wrestling at the moment both boast a ton of talented teams and factions. Tandems such as FTR and The Usos are at the forefront as they should be, though many others could use a little more–or a little less–of the limelight.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens recently capturing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship breathes new life into WWE's tag team division. Assuming they can emerge from their upcoming rematch with The Usos victorious, they have plenty of potential challengers waiting in the wings.

Meanwhile, FTR regaining the AEW World Tag Team Championship from The Gunns gives AEW's tag title picture the boost it desperately needed. Many matchups await the top teams of each promotion, though certain tandems will first need to be built up.

There are also a number of teams and stables that have run their course and could benefit from a split. Regardless of whether uninteresting storylines or bad booking is to blame, it's time for the plug to be pulled on multiple pairings.

As WWE and AEW continue to shake up their rosters, significant change should be in store for the following seven teams.