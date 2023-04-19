WWE Mock Draft 2023: Round-By-Round Picks For Raw and SmackDown

WWE Mock Draft 2023: Round-By-Round Picks For Raw and SmackDownApril 19, 2023
We are quickly approaching a new WWE draft. This is a chance for the company to radically shift the story dynamic for both Raw and SmackDown.
Recently, WWE has felt the awkwardness of the current rosters so clearly that the brand split has evaporated for the top names in the company.
However, while that works for a while, the brand split helps talent who struggle to find television time. LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Madcap Moss and even The New Day are all fighting for screen time on the two-hour SmackDown.
Meanwhile, Mustafa Ali, Dolph Ziggler, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are among a handful of stars on Raw who need a fresh start after a rocky start to the year.
On top of all that, everyone wants to see fresh matchups for the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes and Bianca Belair, who have mostly exhausted the options on their primary brands.
While there are no guarantees about the format for the two-night 2023 draft, which starts with Night 1 on the April 28 edition of SmackDown followed by Night 2 on the May 1 episode of Raw, WWE has set a standard in past years that is almost certain to be followed.
The following is a mock draft, following the format set in 2021, with hypothetical pools that attempt to balance out this talented roster.
Night 1, Round 1
Pick 1: Roman Reigns (and Paul Heyman) to SmackDown
The Tribal Chief is easily the biggest star in WWE and holds both world championships. He has been the guy on SmackDown for a long time. That won't change as long as Fox is paying so much for TV rights.
Pick 2: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to Raw
Assuming no champions will be broken up, there may be no greater value in the draft than the combination of Zayn and Owens. While they are still in conflict with The Bloodline, WWE needs to freshen up the rivals for Reigns.
Pick 3: Rhea Ripley to SmackDown
As a solo champion, Ripley should be drafted separately from the rest of The Judgment Day, even if they all land together. She is the SmackDown women's champion and will lead a new vision of the women's division in 2023.
Pick 4: Bianca Belair to Raw
While The EST of WWE might benefit from a fresh start on SmackDown, she is still the Raw women's champion. Unless she shockingly loses the title soon, she will remain the red brand's top woman. The rest of the draft needs to give her new challenges.
Night 1, Round 2
Pick 5: Austin Theory to SmackDown
One easy way to change the dynamics on Raw and SmackDown would be to switch champions. Theory has risen significantly as the United States titleholder and would find fresh rivalries on the blue brand while appearing before a wider audience on Fox.
Pick 6: Seth Rollins to Raw
The Visionary is one of the top stars in WWE and can be a world champion for either brand. However, while Reigns rules SmackDown, he is more likely to regain the top spot for the red brand, perhaps completing his rivalry with Cody Rhodes.
Pick 7: Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan to SmackDown
There is no guarantee that Rodriguez and Morgan will still be WWE women's tag team champions by the time of the draft, but if they are, they would be great choices to select. They also have great stories to tell with Rhea Ripley.
Pick 8: Becky Lynch to Raw
While other female wrestlers have titles, which make them more immediately valuable to a brand, The Man remains the most important woman in the sport. It makes sense to keep her and Rollins together while maintaining a strong base for the Raw women's division.
Night 1, Round 3
Pick 9: Logan Paul to SmackDown
The YouTuber is a top star in the making for WWE. His rookie season was special. He competed with top names without looking out of place, and Fox will want him on SmackDown going forward.
Pick 10: Trish Stratus to Raw
It is hard to say how long Stratus will be in WWE for this final run, but she is a top talent in terms of star power and mic work. She has not shown how far she can go yet in the ring, but she will have something to prove, especially against Becky Lynch.
Pick 11: Bayley to SmackDown
Bayley is one of the best female performers in WWE, and it makes sense for the blue brand to continue strengthening its women's division. This could also set up the breakup of Damage CTRL, giving all three members new stories to tell.
Pick 12: Asuka to Raw
The Empress of Tomorrow will always be one of WWE's best. She still has unfinished business with Bianca Belair, and she could be the lead woman for the red brand again soon.
Night 1, Round 4
Pick 13: Bron Breakker to SmackDown
At some point, NXT stars will be involved in this draft, and no one is going to be a higher pick than Breakker. He recently turned heel in the developmental brand but has little left to do there. He will thrive on Friday nights.
Pick 14: Zoey Stark to Raw
While this could be a high spot for Stark, she has the talent to prove she is worthy of the opportunity. She can be the next big star in the Raw women's division.
Pick 15: Rey Mysterio to SmackDown
Few wrestlers have truly defined themselves under one WWE brand, but Mysterio has always been more of a SmackDown guy. This could be his last year of competing, and it should be highlighted on WWE's top show.
Pick 16: The Creed Brothers to Raw
Julius and Brutus Creed are the most promising tag team in NXT and could quickly rise up the ranks on the red brand. While Ivy Nile could move with them to continue Diamond Mine, she isn't as ready for the main roster as the brothers are.
Night 2, Round 1
Pick 1: Cody Rhodes to Raw
After the WWE draft, the USA Network will almost certainly want a clear world champion again. The first step is to commit to Cody Rhodes, who should remain the face of Raw. He may not win that new world title, but he will sell its importance better than anyone else.
Pick 2: The Usos to SmackDown
There isn't a tag team in the world better than Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. They have redefined the limits that a tandem can reach with their work in The Bloodline. They will stay with Roman Reigns to complete the story.
Pick 3: Brock Lesnar to Raw
As long as The Beast Incarnate is in WWE, he will remain a top draft pick for both brands. Keeping him and Cody Rhodes on the same show is smart, though, as they build their rivalry over the coming months.
Pick 4: The Judgment Day to SmackDown
While Rhea Ripley would be drafted separately, The Judgment Day need to stay together. This is one of the best values in the draft if the group can be drafted as one. Dominik Mysterio is going to shock many with his rise on SmackDown in 2023.
Night 2, Round 2
Pick 5: Gunther to Raw
If not for the dominance of Roman Reigns, everyone would be talking about the impressive championship reign of The Ring General. He has redefined the Intercontinental Championship. He should hopefully keep Imperium with him on Raw.
Pick 6: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to SmackDown
While The Baddest Woman on the Planet would normally be drafted on her own, Rousey has been focused on building a tag team with The Queen of Spades. They could be WWE women's tag team champions soon and should be a dominant force on the blue brand.
Pick 7: Bobby Lashley to Raw
Lashley finally has a chance to dominate as world champion on the main roster. His best opportunity is at the place where he has truly found his footing as a top man after feuding with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.
Pick 8: Edge to SmackDown
The Rated-R Superstar may be on the last run of his career, but he is certain to make each remaining match count. He is one of SmackDown's most prolific wrestlers and can tell fresh stories on Friday nights.
Night 2, Round 3
Pick 9: Sheamus to Raw
The Celtic Warrior is likely at the tail end of his WWE career, but he has a few years left to put on more bangers. He and Gunther have unfinished business, though, and they should go to the same brand.
Pick 10: Drew McIntyre to SmackDown
While there is a genuine question mark over Drew McIntyre's WWE career, he remains a former world champion with plenty of pedigree. He is also the rare man who can still challenge Roman Reigns and believably defeat him.
Pick 11: Roxanne Perez to Raw
There are few bigger ways to make a statement than drafting a new star much higher than expected. Perez, 21, is arguably the most talented woman in NXT and can help redefine the Raw women's division as a new top name.
Pick 12: The Street Profits to SmackDown
While The Usos and The New Day remain the top tag teams in WWE, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are rising up the all-time ranks. Admittedly, they could be split to go for singles glory, but they can still do that while backing each other up.
Night 2, Round 4
Pick 13: Charlotte Flair to Raw
The Queen is the most decorated woman in WWE history. When she is available, she will be a great challenger for Bianca Belair or any other Raw women's champion. She may even be a titleholder again in 2023.
Pick 14: Solo Sikoa to SmackDown
The Bloodline cannot break up quite yet. While it would be interesting to tease sending Sikoa to his own brand away from The Usos and Roman Reigns, he is still best as the enforcer for The Tribal Chief.
Pick 15: Damage CTRL to Raw
Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky are too valuable as a tag team to split up, even if they were to work as solo acts on Raw. What matters most, though, is that they are separated from Bayley, giving them a chance to rise on their own merit.
Pick 16: Matt Riddle to SmackDown
The Original Bro is clearly on course to feud with Roman Reigns. He can continue his rise up the SmackDown ranks, even convincing fans he can pull off the ultimate upset. He also sets the stage for Randy Orton to eventually return to the blue brand.
Night 2, Round 5
Pick 17: The New Day to Raw
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods remain one of WWE's best tag teams on the main roster. Even without the injured Big E, The New Day are vital to the future of the company, both individually and collectively.
Pick 18: Braun Strowman and Ricochet to SmackDown
The Monster of All Monsters and The One and Only have been established well as a tag team and should remain in that role for the moment. They bring a ton of value to the blue brand that wouldn't be replaced easily.
Pick 19: Pretty Deadly to Raw
Elton Prince and Kit Wilson are too good for NXT, and they are ready for the next step. The New Day vs. Pretty Deadly could be the biggest tag team angle on Raw, following up on their recent NXT rivalry.
Pick 20: Grayson Waller to SmackDown
Few stars have made more of their position in NXT than Waller. The loudmouth heel has delivered big moments and memorable promos. He will fit right in on the main roster as a role player and future champion.
Night 2, Round 6
Pick 21: Bronson Reed to Raw
Reed has made his presence felt against Bobby Lashley recently. They need to continue that story, and the Australian works well on the three-hour brand where he has time to compete weekly in the ring.
Pick 22: Shinsuke Nakamura to SmackDown
The Artist has been a forgotten figure on the blue brand for too long, but he made a big return on Friday's SmackDown in time to start a feud with Karrion Kross and hopefully become a big player in WWE once again.
Pick 23: Omos (and MVP) to Raw
The Nigerian Giant is a huge star on the rise. He hasn't quite found his stride yet, but he will. It could happen in 2023, making a draft pick like this all the more important. Keeping him and MVP on the same brand as Lashley leaves a reunion of The Hurt Business possible.
Pick 24: The Miz to SmackDown
The Miz is such a valuable role player in WWE. He can make a place for himself on Raw or SmackDown no matter what. Hopefully, a fresh start on the blue brand can help elevate him back to a more interesting spot.
Supplemental Selections
The main roster is far too big for the typical draft format, and there are plenty of wrestlers who still need to be moved to a brand.
Many of these names will make a splash wherever they move to, even if their drafting is not highlighted on television.
To SmackDown
Men's division: Apollo Crews, Akira Tozawa, The Brawling Brutes, Dexter Lumis, Dolph Ziggler, Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, Latino World Order, Maximum Male Models, Mustafa Ali, The O.C., Otis.
Women's division: Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Mia Yim, Piper Niven, Scarlett, Sonya Deville, Tegan Nox, Xia Li and Zelina Vega.
To Raw
Men's division: Baron Corbin, Bray Wyatt/Uncle Howdy, Cedric Alexander, Chad Gable, Elias, Hit Row, Imperium, LA Knight, Los Lotharios, Madcap Moss, Shelton Benjamin, The Viking Raiders.
Women's division: Alexa Bliss, Emma, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Natalya, Nikki Cross, Shotzi, Tamina.
Free Agents Due to Injury
AJ Styles, Aliyah, Big E, Carmella, Lita, Randy Orton, Robert Roode, R-Truth, Tommaso Ciampa.