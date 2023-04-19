WWE Mock Draft 2023: Round-By-Round Picks For Raw and SmackDown

0 of 11

Credit: WWE.com.

We are quickly approaching a new WWE draft. This is a chance for the company to radically shift the story dynamic for both Raw and SmackDown.

Recently, WWE has felt the awkwardness of the current rosters so clearly that the brand split has evaporated for the top names in the company.

However, while that works for a while, the brand split helps talent who struggle to find television time. LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Madcap Moss and even The New Day are all fighting for screen time on the two-hour SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Ali, Dolph Ziggler, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are among a handful of stars on Raw who need a fresh start after a rocky start to the year.

On top of all that, everyone wants to see fresh matchups for the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes and Bianca Belair, who have mostly exhausted the options on their primary brands.

While there are no guarantees about the format for the two-night 2023 draft, which starts with Night 1 on the April 28 edition of SmackDown followed by Night 2 on the May 1 episode of Raw, WWE has set a standard in past years that is almost certain to be followed.

The following is a mock draft, following the format set in 2021, with hypothetical pools that attempt to balance out this talented roster.

