Packers 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert PicksApril 19, 2023
Packers 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert Picks
As of right now, the Green Bay Packers just have one opportunity to improve their roster in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.
The team is still waiting to find out what compensation they'll get in an Aaron Rodgers trade. As the clock continues to tick, the question is one of the biggest for the team.
It's possible the eventual quarterback transaction will bring back a second first-round pick so the Packers will have two for the second year in a row.
For right now, those who write up mock drafts are only working with one pick for the Packers, the 15th selection.
It's a golden opportunity to add a difference-maker, as the Packers have only picked this high once in the last decade, taking Rashan Gary with the 12th pick in 2019.
Let's take a look at who some of the expert prognosticators have them going with including the B/R Scouting Department, ESPN's Mel Kiper and more.
B/R Staff Scouting Department: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
The Bleacher Report Scouting Department, which is made up of five draft analyst with a wide range of experiences and expertise, see the Green Bay Packers filling their need at tight end with the No. 5 player on their big board in Michael Mayer.
Derrik Klassen—who writes the scouting reports for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and receiving tight ends—wrote that Mayer, "makes too much sense for the Packers. On a simple level, they need a tight end who can both block and contribute in the passing game. Mayer checks both boxes with ease."
Mayer was a highly productive college tight end. He had 180 receptions for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns across three seasons in South Bend. In his final season he commanded a 31.1 percent target share which is impressive for a tight end.
Mayer would be a welcomed addition to Jordan Love's arsenal if a Rodgers trade gets done. His physicality and ability to come down with contested catches would make him an early favorite as the Packers look to continue building their new receiving corps.
With Robert Tonyan gone, the Packers need a starting tight end. They will likely have their choice of them at No. 15.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. also has the Packers targeting a tight end with their first pick. But instead of Mayer, he has Dalton Kincaid as the first tight end off the board.
Kiper calls Kincaid, "the best pass-catching tight end in this class" and cites his ability to stretch the seams as one of his biggest assets. Kincaid showed off his receiving chops at Utah this season with 70 receptions for 890 yards and eight touchdowns, it was his second consecutive season with eight touchdowns.
He wasn't quite as prolific as Mayer, but he did draw a 21.7 percent target share. Whereas Mayer wins with his large frame and some YAC ability, Kincaid does appear to be the faster player who would be more of a downfield threat.
The B/R panel of scouts named Kincaid the "most versatile" in this class. At 6'4", 246 pounds, he's likely to find work lined up all over the place, including in-line and flexed out as a wide receiver.
So the choice between Mayer and Kincaid could come down to just how Matt LaFleur would prefer to utilize his tight ends.
Other Notable Selections
Dane Brugler of The Athletic: S Brian Branch, Alabama
Zach Kruse of Packers Wire: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson
Ben Brown of PFF: Edge Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
While the first two mocks we've discussed have the Packers addressing the offensive side of the ball, there's hardly a consensus on that thought. All three of these notable mocks have the Packers adding to their defense.
That's been the modus operandi of the team in the past. Jordan Love is the only offensive prospect they've taken in the first round since 2011.
There are two obvious positions to target in the first round. Brugler has them addressing the first, which is safety. He has Brian Branch listed as a nickel, but the Alabama defender is a highly versatile defensive back who could play deep, in the box or in the slot.
That's a pick that Packers fans could get behind with Adrian Amos out of the picture and Darnell Savage struggling in 2022.
The other spot that seems likely is edge. Zach Kruse, who writes for the Packers-specific site Packers Wire, picks Myles Murphy. The Clemson defensive end is an impressive blend of size and athleticism. Kruse notes that he has All-Pro potential and would be the long-term replacement for Preston Smith.
Ben Brown's mock draft is a bit unique. He uses Vegas odds and data from aggregated mock drafts to make some informed predictions. He also sees the Packers going for a pass-rusher but chooses Lukas Van Ness from Iowa.