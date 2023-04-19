Packers 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert Picks

0 of 3

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

As of right now, the Green Bay Packers just have one opportunity to improve their roster in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The team is still waiting to find out what compensation they'll get in an Aaron Rodgers trade. As the clock continues to tick, the question is one of the biggest for the team.

It's possible the eventual quarterback transaction will bring back a second first-round pick so the Packers will have two for the second year in a row.

For right now, those who write up mock drafts are only working with one pick for the Packers, the 15th selection.

It's a golden opportunity to add a difference-maker, as the Packers have only picked this high once in the last decade, taking Rashan Gary with the 12th pick in 2019.

Let's take a look at who some of the expert prognosticators have them going with including the B/R Scouting Department, ESPN's Mel Kiper and more.