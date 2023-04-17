Woj: 'Significant Doubt' Ja Morant Will Play in Lakers-Grizzlies Game 2 After Injury

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant's availability for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers is in peril.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday's episode of NBA Today that there's "significant doubt" about Morant being able to play while he's recovering from a right wrist injury.

Morant said after he suffered the injury in Memphis' Game 1 loss to Los Angeles that his status for Game 2 was "in jeopardy." Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant underwent X-rays that came back negative, but the 23-year-old said his pain level was at a "10."

Sunday's injury continues a tough season for Morant, who also missed time earlier in the year with ankle and wrist injuries in addition to serving a suspension. The tumult has apparently had an effect on the young phenom, as he was reportedly "downtrodden," per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, after the 128-112 loss.

"Feels like it's one thing after another," Morant said.

When healthy and available, Morant is the engine that powers the Grizzlies. The two-time All-Star averaged 26.2 points, 8.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game during the regular season. He's one of the brightest young talents in the NBA thanks to his incredible speed and his ability to finish strong at the rim.

The Grizzles have had some success playing without Morant this season, but they obviously want him in the lineup during their series against the LeBron James-led Lakers. It will be up to Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane to lead the offense, and more minutes will be available in the backcourt for Tyus Jones and Luke Kennard if Morant is out.