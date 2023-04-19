Cowboys' Worst-Case 2023 NFL Draft Scenarios

0 of 3

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have done pretty well in the draft in recent years with picks like Micah Parsons and Tyler Smith.

The Cowboys' last two first-round picks have become building blocks of the franchise. Parsons is a legitimate superstar already, while Smith proved he is a good starter at left guard last season with the opportunity to eventually move out to tackle.

The Cowboys have to continue hitting on early picks to build a Super Bowl contender, though. They are among the teams in the league paying market price for their franchise quarterback.

Those teams have to continue to find good players who will remain valuable on team-friendly rookie deals for four years.

Of course, the Cowboys only have so much control over how the draft plays out before they are on the clock. Here are some of the bad scenarios that could come to pass with the Cowboys entering the draft with the 26th pick.