NFL Exec on Bryce Young vs. C.J. Stroud: 'Bryce Is a Better Player Despite His Size'

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

At 5'10" and 204 pounds, one of the biggest concerns about Bryce Young entering the 2023 NFL draft is his size, but one NFL executive still believes the former Alabama signal-caller is better than C.J. Stroud despite his small stature.

"Bryce is a better player despite his size,'' said one NFL executive, according to ESPN's David Newton.

The Carolina Panthers hold the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft after acquiring it in a trade with the Chicago Bears, and the franchise is widely expected to draft either Young or Stroud, the former Ohio State quarterback, provided they don't fall in love with Kentucky's Will Levis or Florida's Anthony Richardson.

Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, had a solid 2022 campaign despite dealing with a shoulder ailment. In 12 games, he completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,328 yards and 32 touchdowns against five interceptions.

However, Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department ranks Young as the third-best quarterback prospect in the 2023 draft behind Stroud, who sits at 6-foot-3 and 214 pounds. Anthony Richardson is second on the list.

Stroud finished third in Heisman Trophy voting in 2022 after a solid season that saw him complete 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,688 yards and 41 touchdowns against six interceptions in 13 games.

The Panthers need to make sure they nail the No. 1 pick and end up with the guy that's going to lead them to a bright future, otherwise more disappointing season could be ahead in Carolina.