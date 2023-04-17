2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Updated Odds for All 16 Teams

0 of 4

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

It's only 960 minutes away.

Each of the teams that qualified for the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs have exactly that much regulation time—aside from inevitable late-night nail-biting overtime sessions—between them and a joyous victory lap with the most recognizable trophy in pro sports.

Four series. Sixteen victories. Permanent glory.

Friday's end to the 2022-23 regular season ushers in a titillating two-month odyssey that'll feature scruffy faces, shocking upsets and unlikely heroes before winding to an end sometime in late June when the final team standing is rewarded with a career-defining hoist.

And now that the postseason field is set, it's time for the B/R hockey staff to take a look at updated odds for all 16 wannabes whose quests will begin Monday and Tuesday.

Can the Boston Bruins parlay a historic season into their first championship in 12 years? Will the Colorado Avalanche become just the third repeat winner in the salary-cap era? Might Connor McDavid and his prolific Edmonton teammates finally bring the Gretzky-era "City of Champions" back to league-wide postseason relevance?

Scroll through to see where the good folks at DraftKings are setting the numbers and how our puck heads view the field as it prepares for opening faceoffs. And as always, we encourage you to drop a hot take or two of your own in the comments section.