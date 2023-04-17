2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Updated Odds for All 16 Teams

2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Updated Odds for All 16 TeamsApril 17, 2023
It's only 960 minutes away.
Each of the teams that qualified for the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs have exactly that much regulation time—aside from inevitable late-night nail-biting overtime sessions—between them and a joyous victory lap with the most recognizable trophy in pro sports.
Four series. Sixteen victories. Permanent glory.
Friday's end to the 2022-23 regular season ushers in a titillating two-month odyssey that'll feature scruffy faces, shocking upsets and unlikely heroes before winding to an end sometime in late June when the final team standing is rewarded with a career-defining hoist.
And now that the postseason field is set, it's time for the B/R hockey staff to take a look at updated odds for all 16 wannabes whose quests will begin Monday and Tuesday.
Can the Boston Bruins parlay a historic season into their first championship in 12 years? Will the Colorado Avalanche become just the third repeat winner in the salary-cap era? Might Connor McDavid and his prolific Edmonton teammates finally bring the Gretzky-era "City of Champions" back to league-wide postseason relevance?
Scroll through to see where the good folks at DraftKings are setting the numbers and how our puck heads view the field as it prepares for opening faceoffs. And as always, we encourage you to drop a hot take or two of your own in the comments section.
Nos. 16-13: Islanders, Kraken, Jets, Panthers
16. New York Islanders (+5000, bet $100 to win $5,000)
It's a pleasant welcome back to April play for the Islanders, who reached the playoff final four in both 2020 and 2021 before missing the tournament last season. And the return of forward Mat Barzal after a 23-game injury absence in time for Monday's opener is welcome, too. But while goalie Ilya Sorokin is capable of stealing some games, he won't steal 16 of them.
15. Seattle Kraken (+4000)
Raise your hand if you suggested in October that the Kraken would be part of this lineup come April. Their 40-point uptick from year one to two is the biggest in the 16-team field, and they were 2-0-1 in three games against Colorado, whom they'll face in Round 1. Just hanging with the defending champs for a long series will be considered success in Seattle.
14. Winnipeg Jets (+3500)
It might be hard to figure out why the Jets would have shorter odds than the Kraken, whom they finished five points behind over 82 games. Until you consider Connor Hellebuyck. The former Vezina winner has won at least one series in three of four trips to the playoffs and is certainly capable of backstopping an upset or two. Vegas perhaps. The long haul, though, is unlikely.
13. Florida Panthers (+3000)
It's a long fall from No. 2 to No. 13 on this list for the Panthers, who went from a Presidents' Trophy last season to making this year's event in the final week. Their prize is a first-round date with the historically superior Bruins, which suggests that Florida's stay won't be long. In fact, just winning a game or (gasp!) two might be worthy of the same odds.
Nos. 12-9: Wild, Kings, Stars, Golden Knights
12. Minnesota Wild (+2200)
The Wild are a consistent playoff team but haven't been consistent getting to the second round. Getting there and beyond hinges on the balanced scoring—six players with at least 15 goals—they had during the season and a jolt from multi-Cup winner Marc-André Fleury, whose regular-season stats (2.85 GAA, .908 save percentage) were well off career numbers.
11. Los Angeles Kings (+2200)
Truly vivid Cup dreams in Los Angeles won't begin unless the Kings manage to get through a first-round rematch with the Oilers, who beat them last season in seven games. Problem is, the Kings were only ordinary in going 5-5 across their final 10 games—defeating one playoff team and losing to three, including Edmonton twice. Check back in a week or two.
10. Dallas Stars (+1500)
The Stars are an interesting choice as the de facto No. 10 betting seed, given that they finished eighth overall, were seventh in scoring and third in goals against. Goalie Jake Oettinger is among league leaders in all relevant categories, and Jason Robertson is one of the game's best under-25 players. If you've got a spare $100, they'd be worth a flyer.
9. Vegas Golden Knights (+1400)
People forgot about Vegas after it missed the playoffs in spite of compiling 94 points and 43 wins in 2021-22. They were reminded by a consistent performance this season in which the team won six or more games in all but two of its eight 10-game segments and was 22-4-6 since late January. The question: Can Laurent Brossoit be a playoff winner in goal?
Nos. 8-5: Lightning, Rangers, Devils, Hurricanes
8. Tampa Bay Lightning (+1400)
Hard to imagine the three-time defending East champions being this far back in the wagering favorites mix, but it actually wouldn't be a crime to push them back another spot or two. While it's true they know the title path better than anyone in the tournament, it's no less true that they were 4-7 in their last 11 games and face a hungry Toronto team in Round 1.
7. New York Rangers (+1200)
Perhaps the first of the teams who could produce a Cup win that wouldn't be a big surprise. The Rangers were a final four commodity last season and built for a deep run with the additions of Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko to an already explosive mix. In goal, Igor Shesterkin has allowed three or fewer goals in 13 straight starts. He could carry them.
6. New Jersey Devils (+1200)
The Devils might feel like a surprise, but it wouldn't be because of a regular season in which they started strong and never faltered, dipping below .500 (4-5-1) in only one 10-game stretch. Ten players scored 10-plus goals, and goalie Vitek Vanecek posted strong numbers. Drawing the rival Rangers first is a tough break, but it could make them, too.
5. Carolina Hurricanes (+1100)
They finished second overall. Won a third straight division title. Posted the NHL's second-best goals-against numbers and penalty-kill rate. And generated more shots than 29 teams. Yet the Hurricanes are relegated to fifth-place status on the odds board. They don't score in big numbers and their power play isn't elite, but any team that beats Carolina will earn it.
Nos. 4-1: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Avalanche, Bruins
4. Toronto Maple Leafs (+900)
Everyone knows the history. No parades since the last of the Original Six Cups was hoisted in 1967. No playoff series wins since 2004. And a first-round loss last season to this year's repeat opponent, Tampa Bay. But make no mistake, the Maple Leafs are good. The addition of Ryan O'Reilly added jam to an elite forward group. Win one round and they may win four.
3. Edmonton Oilers (+800)
Connor McDavid has been the planet's best player for several years with little more than playoff irrelevance to show for it. But Ken Holland has assembled a supporting cast, and the deadline acquisition of Mattias Ekholm was a game-changer. The Oilers were a league-best 18-2-1 with him in the lineup. If goalie Stuart Skinner plays as he has, McDavid gets a ring.
2. Colorado Avalanche (+650)
Who could be better prepped for a playoff run than the last team to win 16 games and raise a banner? Still, the Avs will be without captain Gabriel Landeskog for this run and didn't have returning Conn Smythe winner Cale Makar for the final seven games of the season. His health and Alexandar Georgiev's playoff chops—no career starts—will fuel the repeat bid.
1. Boston Bruins (+330)
When you set NHL standards for wins and points, lead overall standings by 22 points and have the best home and away records, the expectation is that you'll have a parade in June. Goalies Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman won the Jennings Trophy, and David Pastrňák scored 61 times. They're the favorites for a reason. But the East is a competitive minefield.
