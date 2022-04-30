2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Updated Odds for All 16 Teams

0 of 4

It's the most wonderful time of the year.

For diehard fans in exactly half of the NHL's 32 cities, that is.

With Sunday's end to the 2021-22 regular season comes the arrival of a titillating two-month odyssey that'll feature scruffy faces, late-night overtimes and unlikely heroes before finally winding to an end sometime in late June after a team wins its 16th game and is rewarded with a career-defining hoist.

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the playoffs.

Now that the postseason field is set, it's high time for the B/R hockey staff to take a look at the updated odds for all 16 teams who'll begin their quest for the Stanley Cup next week across eight first-round series.

Can the Tampa Bay Lightning become the first team in 39 years to win three straight titles? Will the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers parlay their season-long stays at the top of the overall standings into deep playoff runs? And which team will emerge from out of the pack to create an unexpected springtime stir?

Can the Tampa Bay Lightning become the first team in 39 years to win three straight titles? Will the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers parlay their season-long stays at the top of the overall standings into deep playoff runs? And which team will emerge from out of the pack to create an unexpected springtime stir?