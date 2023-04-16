X

    Knicks' Julius Randle Admits He Was 'Tired as Hell' in Ankle Injury Return vs. Cavs

    Jack MurrayApril 16, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 15: Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks shoots over Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    In his return to the lineup during the New York Knicks' 101-97 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Julius Randle admitted that he was "tired as hell."

    Knicks Videos @sny_knicks

    Julius Randle says he was "tired as hell" tonight:<br><br>"You see me breathing out there today?" 😂 <a href="https://t.co/K9fqrlC5mF">pic.twitter.com/K9fqrlC5mF</a>

    Randle had not played since March 29th after spraining his ankle, missing the final five games of the Knicks' regular season. He had not missed a game in the season until the injury.

    He scored 19 points and had 10 rebounds in 34 minutes for the Knicks. His minutes led the team, which likely contributed to his fatigue.

    Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau noted the impact that Randle made with his return.

    Knicks Videos @sny_knicks

    Tom Thibodeau on Julius Randle's return to the floor:<br><br>"You're gonna get whatever he has. I knew if he could go, he would go." <a href="https://t.co/S7DxL8PaMG">pic.twitter.com/S7DxL8PaMG</a>

    Randle was not the only impact player that returned for Thibodeau's team, as Jalen Brunson was also at full strength after missing 10 of the final 17 games with a hand injury.

    Randle was named to his second All-Star Game this season and averaged 25.1 points and 10 rebounds. His point total is the highest he has averaged in his career.

    The Knicks' road victory gave them a 1-0 series lead over the fourth-seeded Cavaliers, and the teams will meet again in Cleveland on Tuesday night. New York is looking for its first playoff series win since defeating the Boston Celtics in the opening round of the 2012-13 playoffs.

    Knicks' Julius Randle Admits He Was 'Tired as Hell' in Ankle Injury Return vs. Cavs
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon