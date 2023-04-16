Knicks' Julius Randle Admits He Was 'Tired as Hell' in Ankle Injury Return vs. Cavs

Jason Miller/Getty Images

In his return to the lineup during the New York Knicks' 101-97 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Julius Randle admitted that he was "tired as hell."

Randle had not played since March 29th after spraining his ankle, missing the final five games of the Knicks' regular season. He had not missed a game in the season until the injury.

He scored 19 points and had 10 rebounds in 34 minutes for the Knicks. His minutes led the team, which likely contributed to his fatigue.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau noted the impact that Randle made with his return.

Randle was not the only impact player that returned for Thibodeau's team, as Jalen Brunson was also at full strength after missing 10 of the final 17 games with a hand injury.

Randle was named to his second All-Star Game this season and averaged 25.1 points and 10 rebounds. His point total is the highest he has averaged in his career.

The Knicks' road victory gave them a 1-0 series lead over the fourth-seeded Cavaliers, and the teams will meet again in Cleveland on Tuesday night. New York is looking for its first playoff series win since defeating the Boston Celtics in the opening round of the 2012-13 playoffs.