    Tom Thibodeau: Knicks Have to 'Play a Lot Better' Than Game 1 to Win Cavs Series

    Jack MurrayApril 16, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 15: Head coach Tom Thibodeau # of the New York Knicks reacts during the fourth quarter of Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Knicks defeated the Cavaliers 101-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    Despite winning Game 1 of the first round of the NBA playoffs, New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau thinks his team has a lot of work to do to win the series.

    Thibodeau expects more from his players after the 101-97 road victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, citing the talent on the Cavs as too strong to not play their best.

    Ian Begley @IanBegley

    Tom Thibodeau after NYK's Game 1 win at Cleveland: "They're a terrific team. We know we're going to have to play a lot better than we did tonight."

    The Knicks led for most of the game, but the Cavaliers kept pace and were within striking distance of taking the victory, including one lead change with 2:12 left.

    The game saw the return of Julius Randle to the lineup for the first time since March 29, when the forward sprained his ankle. Thibodeau also touched on his impact on the team.

    Knicks Videos @sny_knicks

    Tom Thibodeau on Julius Randle's return to the floor:<br><br>"You're gonna get whatever he has. I knew if he could go, he would go." <a href="https://t.co/S7DxL8PaMG">pic.twitter.com/S7DxL8PaMG</a>

    Randle finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds across 34 minutes. Jalen Brunson, who missed 10 of the team's final 17 games, led the charge for the Knicks with 27 points and two steals in 30 minutes. Josh Hart contributed 17 points off the bench for New York.

    The teams are set to play one more game in Cleveland on Tuesday before heading to New York for Games 3 and 4. These will be the first playoff games at Madison Square Garden since the 2020-21 season.

