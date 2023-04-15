Florida's Trinity Thomas Ties NCAA Gymnastics Record with 28 Career Perfect 10s

Aric Becker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Every time she steps up to compete, University of Florida gymnast Trinity Thomas is chasing perfection.

And on Saturday she reached that peak more than nearly everyone in NCAA history.

After scoring a perfect 10.0 on her final vault during the NCAA women's gymnastics championship in Fort Worth, Texas, Thomas tied the NCAA record for the most career 10s with 28. She landed a Yurchenko 1.5 on the attempt.

Thomas is now in a three-way tie with former Kentucky gymnast Jenny Hansen and UCLA's Jamie Dantzscher.

After injuring her lower leg earlier in the regional round on March 31, it was unclear whether Thomas' feat would be possible. But she went on to compete on the vault and uneven bars and nearly managed to lead the Gators to their fifth national title and first since 2015.

Florida was edged out by Oklahoma by just .150 points for its sixth championship.

Thomas ends her career as one of the NCAA's most decorated gymnasts. She won the NCAA all-around title, individual national titles on bars and floor and the 2022 Honda Sport Award for gymnastics.

"It's just been the best time of my life, honestly," Thomas said following the conclusion of the championship. "The fifth year has been a blessing, and I'm going to miss gymnastics so much. But I couldn't be more thankful."