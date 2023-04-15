Possum Living in A's Stadium Prevents Visiting Announcers from Using Broadcast Booth

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

The Oakland Athletics have an unexpected guest living within the confines of their stadium.

Announcers from visiting teams at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum have been unable to use the visiting broadcast booth this season because a possum is "living inside its walls," according to Front Office Sports.

The possum has been living in the booth since last season. Maybe it's just a huge fan of the A's? Or maybe it's just another sign that the team desperately needs to find a new home.

The A's have one of the worst stadiums in all of baseball. Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays, is also in that category.

The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum opened in 1966, and the A's have called the stadium home since moving from Kansas City in 1968. The team shared the stadium with the then-Oakland Raiders from 1968-1981 and again from 1995-2019.

The Raiders left Oakland for Las Vegas in 2020 and now play their home games at Allegiant Stadium.

The A's could soon be joining the Raiders in Las Vegas as they have been unable to secure a new stadium deal in Oakland. The team's lease at Oakland Coliseum is set to expire after the 2024 season, and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred gave the franchise permission to pursue relocation in 2021.

Over the last several years, the A's have considered the possibility of building a $1 billion waterfront stadium as part of a greater $12 billion Howard Terminal project proposal. However, they've hit several roadblocks throughout the process and Manfred said in February that the focus has been shifted to a possible Las Vegas relocation.

If the A's move to Las Vegas, they'd join the Raiders, Golden Knights and Aces as the major professional sports franchises in the city. The NBA is also open to adding a team in Sin City in the future.