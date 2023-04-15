X

    Tre Mann Thinks Drake Helps Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on IG, Says SGA Will Start to Rap

    Francisco RosaApril 15, 2023

    Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

    Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn't just nice on the court, he may have the best Instagram game in the NBA.

    With nearly two million followers on the social media app, he has some of the best posts, outfits and captions of anyone in the league. But some of his teammates don't believe he does it all on his own.

    While talking to the media Saturday, just a day after the Thunder's season came to an end, guard Tre Mann said that he believes the All-Star has a ghostwriter for his captions.

    And it's none other than Drake, one of the biggest rappers in the world and a fellow Canadian.

    Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

    Tre Mann told me his favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander caption was the 44 on the Rockets caption but breaks the news that he doesn't believe it's all Shai. He said he believes Drake helps him. He also told us Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said he is getting in the booth this summer. <a href="https://t.co/ly426LAm7F">pic.twitter.com/ly426LAm7F</a>

    Mann also revealed that Gilgeous-Alexander is set to enter the booth this offseason and start making music, the latest NBA star to do so. He joins a long history of players, namely Damian Lillard—who is arguably the most successful NBA rapper—known as "Dame D.O.L.L.A" on stage.

    Aside from his off-court prospects, this offseason will be huge for Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Thunder, who are looking to take the next step toward being a true contender in the Western Conference.

    Despite being one of the league's best young players over the last few seasons, he broke out into true superstardom this year as he helped lead a young Oklahoma City team to the play-in tournament.

    He averaged 31.4 points per game–fourth in the league—to go along with 5.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds on a 53.1 effective field-goal percentage.