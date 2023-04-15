Tre Mann Thinks Drake Helps Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on IG, Says SGA Will Start to Rap

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn't just nice on the court, he may have the best Instagram game in the NBA.

With nearly two million followers on the social media app, he has some of the best posts, outfits and captions of anyone in the league. But some of his teammates don't believe he does it all on his own.

While talking to the media Saturday, just a day after the Thunder's season came to an end, guard Tre Mann said that he believes the All-Star has a ghostwriter for his captions.

And it's none other than Drake, one of the biggest rappers in the world and a fellow Canadian.

Mann also revealed that Gilgeous-Alexander is set to enter the booth this offseason and start making music, the latest NBA star to do so. He joins a long history of players, namely Damian Lillard—who is arguably the most successful NBA rapper—known as "Dame D.O.L.L.A" on stage.

Aside from his off-court prospects, this offseason will be huge for Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Thunder, who are looking to take the next step toward being a true contender in the Western Conference.

Despite being one of the league's best young players over the last few seasons, he broke out into true superstardom this year as he helped lead a young Oklahoma City team to the play-in tournament.

He averaged 31.4 points per game–fourth in the league—to go along with 5.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds on a 53.1 effective field-goal percentage.