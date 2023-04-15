Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Jets Offered 'Very Competitive' Contract amid Rodgers Buzz

Set Number: X163913 TK1

The New York Jets made a "very competitive" contract offer to Odell Beckham Jr. before he signed with the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler cited a source Saturday on SportsCenter who said Beckham "probably should've been a Jet" based on how close the two sides were to an agreement. However, the Ravens gave him $15 million guaranteed and as much as $18 million on a one-year deal.

"That's something the Jets couldn't quite get to," Fowler reported. "Maybe if there was more time, they would've gotten close enough to get it done. I do believe Beckham was intrigued about playing with Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers was intrigued about playing with Beckham. Just didn't come together, but it was very close."

Beckham was on Rodgers' reported wish list of targets he hoped to see in New York ahead of his expected trade. But the team had to set a firm limit when it came to contract negotiations.

Beyond the facts that the three-time Pro Bowler missed an entire season with a torn ACL and turned 30 in November, the Jets have just $8.8 million in available salary-cap space, per Spotrac. General manager Joe Douglas couldn't afford to go too high for Beckham, especially when acquiring Rodgers will require even more cap maneuvering.

SNY's Connor Hughes reported Douglas ultimately turned down the opportunity to match what Baltimore put on the table:

Matt Miller of ESPN offered further context.

"The Jets' pursuit of [Beckham] shouldn't signal a belief the front office will address the position on Days 1 or 2 of the draft," he wrote. "I've heard the organization saw OBJ as a 'luxury addition' and not one rooted in displeasure with the current receiver room."

Maybe Douglas will come to lament not being more aggressive and giving Beckham $15 million or more guaranteed. Given all of the factors at play, you can understand why he and New York walked away in the end.