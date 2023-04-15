X

    Jimmy Butler Electrifies Twitter After Carrying Heat to Play-In Win vs. Bulls

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 15, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - APRIL 14: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat shoots a free throw during the game against the Chicago Bulls During the 2023 Play-in Tournament on April 14, 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

    Playoff Jimmy took center stage when it mattered most once again.

    Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler scored 22 of his 31 points in the second half to help lead his team to a 102-91 home win over the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. The Heat now advance to the playoffs to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Round 1.

    Points were hard to come by on a night that harkened back to 1990s pro basketball given the defensive intensity and physicality. Max Strus was an exception as he dropped 23 points in the first half thanks in part to six three-pointers to provide Miami with a 49-44 lead at the break. He ended the contest tied with Butler for a game-high 31.

    The Bulls stormed back and led by as much as six points in the fourth quarter thanks in part to DeMar DeRozan (team-high 26 points), but Butler dominated in the last frame with 11 in the final seven minutes.

    Butler punished Bulls defenders in the paint, making tough layups (including an and-1) and knocking down a pair of free throws with 26.1 seconds remaining. His efforts helped the Heat score 35 fourth-quarter points.

    The other Heat starters struggled from the field. Bam Adebayo grabbed 17 rebounds but shot just 1-of-9. Tyler Herro had eight rebounds and seven dimes but missed all five of his threes. Gabe Vincent went scoreless in 27 minutes.

    However, Strus kick-started the Heat's victory, and Butler took the baton to see this team through as the eighth seed in the playoffs.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Jimmy Butler and Max Strus are the 3rd Heat duo with 30 points apiece in a playoff or play-in game:<br><br>- LeBron James and Dwyane Wade (3 times)<br><br>- Dwyane Wade and Damon Jones (2005 vs Nets) <a href="https://t.co/8XCD4BqoNd">pic.twitter.com/8XCD4BqoNd</a>

    Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

    Jimmy Butler tonight:<br>31 PTS - 4 REB - 3 AST - 2 STL<br><br>Max Strus tonight:<br>31 PTS - 50% FG - 58% 3P - 100% FT<br><br>MIAMI ADVANCES. 🔥🍿 <a href="https://t.co/iGvLHxK3cb">pic.twitter.com/iGvLHxK3cb</a>

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    Max Strus and Jimmy Butler vs. the Bulls <a href="https://t.co/tiGVI0HHpQ">pic.twitter.com/tiGVI0HHpQ</a>

    Twitter was enamored with another Playoff Jimmy performance as the Heat advanced to the postseason for the fourth straight year.

    Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

    If the Heat win, they should just give Jimmy Butler the Clutch Player of the Year trophy after the game

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Jimmy Butler tonight: <br><br>31 PTS<br>2 STL<br>9-10 FT<br><br>Playoff Jimmy. <a href="https://t.co/62PAKoaDtN">pic.twitter.com/62PAKoaDtN</a>

    Five Reasons Sports @5ReasonsSports

    That's why Jimmy Butler is worth all the "trouble."<br><br>Heat-Bucks on Sunday at 5:30pm

    Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

    The Bulls thought Jimmy Butler wasn't worth the supermax so they traded him. It's six years later and he's still balling

    Spike Eskin @SpikeEskin

    Huge game from Jimmy Butler to get his team in as the last seed in the playoffs.

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Jimmy Butler to the entire Miami organization <a href="https://t.co/UIiUaibHEv">pic.twitter.com/UIiUaibHEv</a>

    SWISHOUT @swishout

    Jimmy Butler is such a dawg

    Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

    Jimmy Butler wasn't losing that game.

    The Game Day NBA @TheGameDayNBA

    Jimmy Butler every single postseason <a href="https://t.co/QpYwhlRkYU">pic.twitter.com/QpYwhlRkYU</a>

    NBA Latam @NBALatam

    JIMMY BUTLER. CLUTCH.

    Ethan J. Skolnick, 5 Reasons Sports @EthanJSkolnick

    When Jimmy Butler came back in the game, with 9:51 left, the Heat trailed by 4. <br><br>They won by 11.<br><br>Heat-Bucks on Sunday. <a href="https://twitter.com/5ReasonsSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@5ReasonsSports</a>

    Max Weiss @maxthegirl

    Jimmy Butler playoff mode is a thing of beauty.

    Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

    You're down five with six minutes left in the fourth quarter of a Game 7. How many guys are you taking over Jimmy Butler?

    Miami will visit Milwaukee for Game 1 of the best-of-seven series on Sunday at Fiserv Forum. Tipoff is 5:30 p.m. ET.