Budda Baker's Top Potential Landing Spots After Requesting Trade from Cardinals

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Budda Baker wants out of Arizona. Where could he be headed?

After six seasons with the Cardinals, Baker in February asked the team to trade him or give him a new contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Despite Arizona's 4-13 season, Baker made more than 100 tackles for the fourth time in his career en route to his fifth Pro Bowl selection.

Baker removed "AZ" from his Twitter bio and has "long been unhappy with his situation this offseason," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said.

Baker is under contract through 2023, while a team option could extend the deal through 2024.

He could be a game-changer for a team looking for a safety—especially given evaluations of this draft's safety class.

Now, the question is: Which teams need a game-changing safety?

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles lost safeties Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson via free agency. Undrafted free agent Reed Blankenship is set to top the depth chart after starting four games in 2022.

Philadelphia signed Justin Evans and Terrell Edmunds, but is it done? A dynamic, experienced addition could give Blankenship time to adjust. The Eagles also have room to maneuver with almost $20 million in salary-cap space, according to Spotrac.

Green Bay Packers

There are significant roster uncertainties plaguing the Packers. All eyes are on Aaron Rodgers, who wants to be a New York Jet but has not yet been traded. In addition to that question, there is the conundrum of whether Green Bay will re-sign free agent Adrian Amos.

Amos has started every game for the Packers over the last four seasons and set a career high with 102 tackles in 2022. Green Bay will not be able to replace that kind of reliability with its in-house options. If Amos walks, it could find a starter in the draft—or consider Baker.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Head coach Mike Tomlin said March 27 that the Steelers were planning to add to the safety position during free agency or the draft after losing Edmunds to the Eagles. Right now, the depth chart is led by Damontae Kazee, who made four starts and had 20 tackles for Pittsburgh last season. The team signed Keanu Neal as well.

Kazee has never started over a full season, and Neal has started only 13 games over the past two years. Getting a high-caliber player to lead the position could be key for the Steelers to feel like they adequately replaced Edmunds. They are tight on cap space, however, with $9.9 million, so they'd have to do some roster shuffling before making a bid for Baker.