Logan Webb, Giants Agree to 5-Year, $90M Contract Extension

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants made sure Logan Webb will be an important part of their starting rotation for the foreseeable future.

San Francisco announced it agreed to a five-year, $90 million contract extension with the right-hander.

Ben Kaspick of the Locked on Giants podcast noted the contract extension starts with the 2024 campaign and will pay him accordingly:

2024: $8 million

2025: $12 million

2026: $23 million

2027: $23 million

2028: $24 million

This decision eliminates any uncertainty surrounding Webb for the rest of the season and will allow him to focus on helping the team return to the playoffs after a third-place finish in the National League West in 2022.

Webb is in the middle of his prime at 26 years old and turned the corner as a key part of the organization during the 2021 season.

After an up-and-down first two years in the league that saw him post a combined 5.36 ERA, he was excellent in 27 appearances in 2021 with a 3.03 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 158 strikeouts in 148.1 innings.

He was then arguably the team's best player during a five-game loss to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. He allowed a single earned run with 17 strikeouts across 14.2 innings in two starts and set the stage for a brilliant 2022 campaign.

Webb finished last year with a 2.90 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 163 strikeouts in 192.1 innings.

At this point, he has cemented himself as the team's ace and figures to remain in such a position for years to come with this contract extension. The 2023 season is off to a bit of a rough start with a 4.76 ERA in three appearances, but his recent track record suggests he will turn things around as the year continues.

Ideally for San Francisco, he will eventually get a chance to build on his 2021 playoff performance with more postseason showings.