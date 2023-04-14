Logan Webb, Giants Agree to 5-Year, $90M Contract Extension

Logan Webb, Giants Agree to 5-Year, $90M Contract ExtensionApril 14, 2023
The San Francisco Giants made sure Logan Webb will be an important part of their starting rotation for the foreseeable future.
San Francisco announced it agreed to a five-year, $90 million contract extension with the right-hander.
Ben Kaspick of the Locked on Giants podcast noted the contract extension starts with the 2024 campaign and will pay him accordingly:
- 2024: $8 million
- 2025: $12 million
- 2026: $23 million
- 2027: $23 million
- 2028: $24 million
This decision eliminates any uncertainty surrounding Webb for the rest of the season and will allow him to focus on helping the team return to the playoffs after a third-place finish in the National League West in 2022.
Webb is in the middle of his prime at 26 years old and turned the corner as a key part of the organization during the 2021 season.
After an up-and-down first two years in the league that saw him post a combined 5.36 ERA, he was excellent in 27 appearances in 2021 with a 3.03 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 158 strikeouts in 148.1 innings.
He was then arguably the team's best player during a five-game loss to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. He allowed a single earned run with 17 strikeouts across 14.2 innings in two starts and set the stage for a brilliant 2022 campaign.
Webb finished last year with a 2.90 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 163 strikeouts in 192.1 innings.
At this point, he has cemented himself as the team's ace and figures to remain in such a position for years to come with this contract extension. The 2023 season is off to a bit of a rough start with a 4.76 ERA in three appearances, but his recent track record suggests he will turn things around as the year continues.
Ideally for San Francisco, he will eventually get a chance to build on his 2021 playoff performance with more postseason showings.