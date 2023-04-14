Rockets Rumors: 76ers' Sam Cassell Granted Permission to Interview for HC Job

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Sam Cassell could be headed back to the team that drafted him in the first round in 1993.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported the Philadelphia 76ers granted the Houston Rockets permission to interview the assistant coach. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer confirmed the news as the Rockets search for their next head coach after they declined Stephen Silas' fourth-year option.

Cassell has been an assistant for the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers and 76ers and notably came with head coach Doc Rivers from Los Angeles when Philadelphia hired him.

Pompey noted Temple was interested in him as a potential head coach last month before it hired Adam Fisher.

Yet Cassell is still likely best known for his time as a player from 1993-94 through 2007-08.

The journeyman suited up for the Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Clippers and Boston Celtics and never reached five full seasons with any of the teams.

He was a three-time champion and was an All-Star and All-NBA Second Team selection in 2003-04 when he was in Minnesota. In all, he averaged 15.7 points, 6.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game throughout his career.

As for the Rockets, they have been connected to a number of high-profile names, including Ime Udoka, Kenny Atkinson, Frank Vogel and Nick Nurse.

While Silas was not put in an advantageous position in terms of roster talent, there also wasn't much improvement during his tenure. Houston went 17-55 in his first season, 20-62 in his second and 22-60 in his third, which is why it is searching for its next head coach.

There are at least some building blocks in place with Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr., but whoever the team hires will have significant work to do to build the roster into a contender.