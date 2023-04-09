Rockets Rumors: Stephen Silas' Contract Option for 2023-24 NBA Season to Be Declined

Selçuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Stephen Silas is reportedly out.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Houston Rockets declined the fourth-year option on the head coach's contract.

Silas, 49, was brought aboard as the head coach ahead of the 2020-21 season, during a major time of transition for the Rockets. Both general manager Daryl Morey and longtime head coach Mike D'Antoni had stepped down, and the team traded Russell Westbrook for John Wall in Dec. 2020.

But Silas' first season also saw James Harden push his way out of Houston and to the Brooklyn Nets in Jan. 2021, ushering in a full rebuild for the Rockets.

Not surprisingly it was a tough first season under his watch, and the Rockets went just 17-55, earning the No. 2 overall pick in the process. They selected Jalen Green.

With the Rockets building around young players like Green and Alperen Şengün, among others, the team went 20-62 in Silas' second year in charge. Expectations had been low around a mostly inexperienced roster, so the record didn't come as a surprise. This time, the team held the No. 3 overall pick and used it on Jabari Smith Jr.

But the Rockets showed very little improvement in the 2022-23 campaign, finishing 22-60. And public criticism—namely from former player JJ Redick and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green—started to creep in.

"You get in a certain situation and it's very easy to build bad habits. But habits are hard to break. You build bad habits and it kind of becomes who you are," Green told reporters in March. "It's important to try to play the right way."

He did seem to offer Silas a vote of support, however.

"They're well-coached, you look at the coaching staff over there," Green added. "[Silas] has been around the game his whole life. Lionel Hollins, who coached the Grizzlies when I came in the league, he's been around the game a very long time, the NBA game in particular a very long time. ... They have a great coaching staff."

Clearly, the Rockets front office felt that a change was needed given the uninspiring play of the young Rockets this season. There is undoubtedly talent in Houston, but the Rockets will be turning to someone other than Silas to lead it.