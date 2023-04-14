Lakers Rumors: Jarred Vanderbilt's $4.7M Team Option for 2023-24 to Be Exercised

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Jarred Vanderbilt is set to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers next season.

The Lakers are planning on keeping Vanderbilt using a $4.7 million team option for the 2023-24 season, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

Vanderbilt is currently signed to a contract that will run through next season. The Lakers want him to finish it in Los Angeles, and Vanderbilt does too—he's planning to "put down roots in Los Angeles," Buha reports.

In 26 games with the Lakers this season after a trade from the Utah Jazz, the 6'9" power forward has averaged 7.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Vanderbilt is set to be an unrestricted free agent when his deal expires after the 2023-24 season.

That contract was one of the biggest attractions when the Lakers snagged Vanderbilt in a three-team deal this February. At a $4.37 million cap hit, he is the 225th most expensive player in the NBA this season, according to Spotrac. That made him an affordable addition to Los Angeles' center depth.

Now that Vanderbilt has proven he is able to give Anthony Davis a boost when they're on the court together, his value has increased for the Lakers; and Los Angeles would want to guarantee he stays with Los Angeles for the final year of this affordable contract.

That certainly might be a relief for a player who has moved between three teams in the last two years while working to bounce back from years of brutal foot injuries. Vanderbilt called the Lakers a "high-caliber organization," according to Buha.

Los Angeles will hope Vanderbilt continues to make a positive impact on team defense, which improved rapidly after the Lakers acquired him at the trade deadline, as they prepare to face the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of the first round on Sunday.