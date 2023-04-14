NCAA Rule Change Allows Recruits Unlimited Official Visits; Previously Allowed Only 5

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Prospects choosing a college can now visit an unlimited number of Division I schools, the NCAA announced Thursday.

Previously, prospects could only officially visit five D-I schools. The change will go into effect on July 1.

"For young people considering where to go to college, visits to campus—both official and unofficial—are an integral part of the decision-making process," said Lynda Tealer, executive association athletics director, University of Florida, and Chair, NCAA Division I Council. "This was an opportunity to modernize NCAA rules in a way that provides greater and more meaningful opportunities for prospects going through the process."

Official visits to Division II and Division III schools were already unlimited under NCAA rules.

Defined as trips during which the school pays for transportation, meals and "reasonable entertainment" for the prospect, official visits are limited to two nights and include up to two accompanying family members.

Most prospects will be able to accept one official visit from each school, while men's basketball prospects can make two official visits if the second is in a different academic year. If there is a head coaching change, all prospects can accept a second visit. The time when prospective students can first accept an invitation to an official visit varies based on the sport.

The NCAA did not detail in the press release whether schools are still limited as to the number of total official visits they can offer.

The new rule is set to reshape the college recruitment landscape over the next few seasons. Depending on the cap per school, universities with larger budgets could hand out higher numbers of official visits, giving them an additional advantage in recruitment. Prospects might also now become more inclined to consider schools located farther away from home.