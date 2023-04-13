Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud Highlight List of Prospects Attending 2023 NFL Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The full list of NFL draft attendees was revealed Thursday, and quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud—believed to be the top two picks—will both be present in Kansas City, Missouri.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier in the day that he believes Young's predraft visit to the Houston Texans is a "waste of time," as he expects the Panthers to take the former Alabama signal-caller with the No. 1 pick.

Stroud has also been a strong contender for the top selection but is seen as the potential QB1 in Houston. B/R's NFL Scouting Department had him going No. 2 overall in its most recent mock draft.

The two quarterbacks have been looked at as the best at their position for the majority of the predraft process. Still, B/R's NFL Scouting Department had Young third behind Stroud and Florida's Anthony Richardson on its latest big board.

Young finished a tremendous college career in 2022 by throwing for 3,328 yards with 32 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 64.5 percent of his passes. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

It was more of the same for Stroud, who was a Heisman finalist for a second consecutive season after he helped lead the Buckeyes to an appearance in the College Football Playoff. He threw for 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns and just six interceptions, writing himself into the Ohio State record books as one of the program's most prolific passers.

In addition to Stroud and Young, Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis, who round out the top four quarterback prospects, will also be at the draft and are expected to be selected on the first night.

The event is set to take place from April 27 to 29 in Kansas City.